Verizon Business takes 5G Innovation Sessions to San Francisco’s Chase Center

Verizon and Nokia to showcase the latest in 5G innovations at Chase Center on August 9

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business, along with Nokia, is heading to the Bay Area to showcase the power of 5G through dynamic, immersive demonstrations of current and some forward-looking use cases and products during this 5G Innovation Sessions tour stop on August 9.



The event will feature presentations, panels, and demonstrations by industry leaders and product experts from Verizon Business, Nokia, the Golden State Warriors, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Ticketmaster.

“The 5G Innovation Sessions are about showcasing 5G in use today at enterprise scale. Not months or years away, not in hypothetical use cases -- we’re talking about 5G in production and making a difference right now. Our attendees get to hear directly from decision makers at industry leading companies about how 5G is making them more efficient and more capable,” said Debika Bhattacharya, Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business. “Digitization and technology integration are not slowing down, and having the right partners, solutions and network in place to take advantage is critical for businesses of all sizes. These events map the path from adoption to production to results, and being able to do this session at Chase Center in the Bay Area, the country’s capital of tech innovation, is a special opportunity.”

Innovations featured will include 5G Edge Accelerated Access, 5G Edge Cashierless Checkout, Real-time Communications, QA for Warehouse, 5G Edge Aerial Inspections, 5G Business Internet, Remote Situational Awareness, Live Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) Hologram, Private 5G, Industry Solutions Smart Manufacturing and Wireless Industry 4.0.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with Verizon and collaborating on the 5G Innovation Sessions, with the latest stop in San Francisco,” said Brian Fitzgerald, Head of Verizon Business at Nokia. “Together with Verizon, Nokia is providing enterprises with secure, high speed, low latency, state-of-the-art 5G private wireless solutions that deliver dedicated, high-capacity bandwidth for critical communications, and a powerful edge computing platform for digital applications. Nokia’s market-leading private wireless solutions are enabling enterprises with a range of Industry 4.0 use cases, including smart manufacturing, truly immersive real-time experiences and capacity boost with high reliability, to help accelerate their digital transformation.”

The event will be held at Chase Center located at 1 Warriors Way, San Francisco, CA on August 9, featuring prominent executives including Debika Bhattacharya, Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business; Iris Meijer, Chief Marketing Officer, Verizon Business; Jonathan Nikols, Senior Vice President, Global Enterprise Americas, Verizon Business; Robb Juliano, Vice President, 5G Acceleration, Verizon Business; Danny Johnson, Director, Product Marketing, Verizon Business; David De Lancellotti, Vice President, Enterprise Campus Edge Business, Nokia; Jason Elliott, Head of Cross Portfolio Solutions and Partners, Nokia; Daniel Brusilovsky, Vice President of Technology, Golden State Warriors; Scott Aller, Senior Director, Client Development NBA / NHL / Arenas, Ticketmaster; and Amir Rao, Director of Product Management, Telco, AWS.

Visit this Verizon 5G Innovation Sessions link to RSVP.

Verizon’s Commitment to San Francisco

Verizon has recently made major upgrades to the network serving customers in San Francisco, CA. These upgrades are part of a multi-year redesign of Verizon’s network architecture to stay ahead of exponential data usage increases, upgrade the technology in the network, pave the way for personalized customer experiences and provide a platform for enterprises and developers to drive innovation. In the city of San Francisco, 80% of the population is now covered with 5G Ultra Wideband service using C-band spectrum.

Network upgrades in San Francisco include deploying new cell sites to extend coverage and capacity in local communities and in venues where large gatherings take place, introducing new spectrum for wireless connectivity, adding more capacity on fiber optic cables to move more data through the network, incorporating advanced technologies to drive efficiency, and adding bandwidth to the cellular network to accommodate new services like wireless internet service for homes and businesses.

Over the last decade, Verizon Innovative Learning has committed $1 billion in market value to support digital equity and inclusion within education for some of the most vulnerable populations across the country. Through partnerships with nonprofit organizations, and a suite of programs and resources, the initiative has reached over 3 million students at schools across the U.S., primarily focused on Title I institutions.

In San Francisco, over 7,000 students have been reached across 7 schools through the Verizon Innovative Learning Schools program, equipping them with free technology, internet access and innovative STEM learning. Additionally, educators nationwide have access to Verizon Innovative Learning HQ , our free next-gen online education portal that provides XR content, professional development, and lesson plans.

Verizon offers free, personalized resources through Verizon Small Business Digital Ready , designed to help small business owners grow their business, including online courses, 1:1 coaching, peer networking and incentives such as grants. Since its launch in September 2021, nearly 1,000 San Francisco-based businesses have registered and engaged with online courses like digital marketing, operational efficiency, business pivots during changing economic conditions and best practices for leveraging social media for growth, and many others.

Through Citizen Verizon , the company’s responsible business plan, Verizon aims to provide 10 million youths with digital skills training by 2030 and support 1M small businesses by 2030 with resources to thrive in the digital economy.

Supporting first responders who serve California

During 2022, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team responded to more than 200 requests for mission-critical communications support from public safety agencies across California, helping ensure first responders on the front lines of emergency response operations had the network and solutions they needed to achieve their missions.

Verizon Frontline devices and solutions ranging from mobile hotspots, routers and smart devices to deployable satellite solutions, such as Satellite Picocells on Trailers (SPOTs), were deployed throughout 2022 to support California first responders. The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provided more than 1,200 of these solutions to state and local public safety agencies last year alone.

This support has continued during 2023, as the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team has already delivered more than 560 Verizon Frontline solutions to first responders as a result of nearly 100 requests for support from public safety agencies across the state. This ongoing support is provided at no cost to local agencies and represents a continuation of Verizon Frontline’s decades-long commitment to partnering with public safety and government.

Putting San Franciscans in charge of their personal plans

With Verizon’s myPlan , customers can pay for only what they need. Everyone gets to customize their own plan, so each person, or family member, gets what they want—and everyone can save. Pick your plan. Pick your perks. It’s that simple.

And customers get even more value when they combine myPlan with Verizon 5G Home Internet . 5G Home Internet is Verizon’s 5G wireless network built to connect your home with an ultra-fast internet that's ready for what comes next. With our 5G Home Internet, there are no long-term contracts, no data caps or set up fees. Starting at $25 per month with Auto Pay, that's 50 percent off when you combine it with select 5G Mobile plans.

About the 5G Innovation Sessions

Verizon’s 5G Innovation Sessions 2023 launched in Chicago with the second event in New York City . In addition to San Francisco, there will be stops in Washington, D.C. (September), Los Angeles (October), and the tour finishes in Dallas (December). The events cover a range of themes, including Managed Venue, Fixed Wireless Access, Private 5G, and Mobile Edge Compute.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

