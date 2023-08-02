Submit Release
BCYF Hennigan Community Center To Host Fun Fest On August 10

Mark your calendar and bring your friends and family to a fun and free neighborhood Fun Fest party. 

Mark your calendar and bring your friends and family to a fun and free Neighborhood Fun Fest Party and learn more about your neighborhood community center! The Fun Fest will be held on Thursday, August 10, from 5 - 7 p.m. at BCYF Hennigan Community Center, 200 Heath Street in Jamaica Plain.

The BCYF Fun Fest will offer a variety of free activities including music, a cookout, dunk tank, water slide, bounce house, DJ and dance party, snow cones, cotton candy, ice cream, corn hole, and badminton. There will also be giveaways and information about BCYF Hennigan Community Center’s programming and activities.

In the case of rain or other weather issues, please check BCYF’s social media pages, @BCYFCenters, for updates.

