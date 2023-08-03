Swim Clubs In Toronto Add "Young Canadian Swim Club YCSC" To The Private Swim Coaching Market
"It all starts from the basics. Learning how to stay afloat translates to the idea of swimming faster.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Young Canadian Swim Club ( www.ycsctoronto.com ) was founded by Mithun Sudarshan, a competitive swimmer who is provincially qualified in both butterfly and freestyle, two of the most technical strokes in swimming. Mithun says he is an overachiever with sights on attaining Olympic status and proudly representing his nation. He says ever since he was three years old, he developed a passion for this sport with a genuine desire for competition.
— Mithun Sudarshan
"YCSC aims to strengthen its ties within the swimming community with professionalism while sharing its expertise among beginner-level clientele," Mithun says. Mithun believes that the sport requires immense support from parents and members of society to grow passion in their children's hearts. "Football, soccer, basketball, and baseball have been the most popular sports for too long. Our mission is to change that," Mithun says. Entering the final month of 2023's summer season, YCSC plans to continue its reach of conducting lessons both at its established location and home convenience teachings.
"It all starts from the basics. Learning how to stay afloat translates to the idea of swimming faster. It's not so much about being competitive from the get-go, but rather to have fun and enjoy the water in the meantime." Sudarshan states. From technique improvements, speed adjustments, and strength/resistance training to comfortability in the water, Young Canadian Swim Club has a proven track record of covering such feats. "Providing budget-efficient plans and pricing for their hourly services, YCSC projects to build a tight network of independent solid swimmers who stick with the regimen," Mithun says.
Mithun says while YCSC is meant for those who wish to be serious about their swimming goals, incorporating games that are beneficial to the swimmer's overall capabilities is met with the addition of "Tredball." Tredball is an immersive underwater sub-sport that entails the concept of breath-holding and the incorporation of fine motor skills combined to accomplish flexibility in the challenge.
"Tredball is going to be the next big thing. We are the first swim club in Canada licensed to teach Tredball," Mithun says.
About Young Canadian Swim Club
Young Canadian Swim Club is a Toronto-based swim club focusing primarily on those seeking competitive guidance. They allow beginners to indulge in more advanced activities to inspire their interests in the direction of forward momentum.
Website: www.ycsctoronto.com
Young Canadian Swim Club