Hunters: As hunting season draws near, now is the perfect time to dial in your bow or firearm

In the southwest, Nampa’s public facility features both an indoor and outdoor archery range, as well as an indoor air gun range. There is also the Boise River WMA archery range complete with 20 three-dimensional foam targets. In the Panhandle, there is Farragut Public Shooting Range, which also includes a one-mile, walk-through archery range. Several Idaho state parks, in cooperation with Fish and Game, have archery ranges with life-sized, three-dimensional targets that mimic big game animals.

There are several other shooting ranges located across the state, some of which are co-managed by Idaho Fish and Game and the Shooting Range Development Grant program. This program’s mission is to provide funds to assist organizations or agencies to establish, upgrade, expand or otherwise improve public firearms and archery ranges in Idaho.

For a more comprehensive list of shooting ranges in Idaho, go check out the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Where to Shoot webpage. This state-by-state shooting range directory lists contact information, facilities available, maps and more for each range.

Calling before you go is highly recommended, as hours of operation, services or shooting opportunities may change. If you’ve never been to a public shooting range, here is a beginner’s guide to get you started.

Pre-Season Prep Tips | Rifles

For rifle hunters, many shooting experts recommend setting your initial target at 25 yards to make sure you hit the paper if you have a new rifle, have replaced a scope or don’t know where your rifle is hitting. After shooting at that distance, move your target out to 100 yards or more to finish the sighting-in process.