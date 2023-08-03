MEDIA UPDATE -- Iconic Multi-Platinum Band -- Matchbox Twenty -- Selects Asset Entities to Design, Develop, and Manage The Band’s Discord Community

DALLAS, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ: ASST) (the “Company” or “Asset Entities”), a provider of digital marketing and content delivery services across Discord and other social media platforms, announces that Matchbox Twenty has chosen Asset Entities to Design, Develop, and Manage its server on the Discord social community platform. Matchbox Twenty, the Multi-Platinum Band, whose career has generated sales of over 40 million records worldwide, attracts a massive following across all age groups from 7 to 70.



“Matchbox Twenty has decided to join the future of fan engagement via Discord to create its digital fan community, and the band chose to do it with Asset Entities. As we continue to grow our audience, we want to partner with the best in the game and when it comes to a new platform like Discord, Asset Entities is just that," said Nick Lippman, Manager of Matchbox Twenty.

To join Matchbox Twenty’s new Discord where you can interact with Eddie the AI Rock Bot, go to https://Discord.gg/matchboxtwenty.

Jeff Blue, Asset Entities Head of Entertainment, who has a professional relationship with Lippman and the band which spans multiple decades, said, “When I met the guys in 1996, they were called Tabitha’s Secret. I felt their authenticity and incredible song writing would be legendary. Working with Matchbox Twenty is a fantastic opportunity for both Asset Entities and Matchbox Twenty, as Asset Entities further expands its objective of connecting and influencing today’s younger generations.” Blue went on to say, “Matchbox Twenty has built its legacy making a significant impact on the world with amazing hits like “Push” and “3AM.” It is impossible not to hum along (or even sing aloud) to generational anthems that also include smashes such as “Unwell,” “Bent,” “If You’re Gone,” and “How Far we’ve Come.” Matchbox Twenty is one of the first major recording artists we are bringing to Discord as part of our Asset Entertainment initiative, and we are extremely excited about this new chapter of our relationship with Nick and Matchbox Twenty.”

Matchbox Twenty has quietly woven their songs into the very fabric of American popular culture. The band has sold over 40 million records worldwide, dominated charts, garnered multiple GRAMMY Award nominations, and played to millions of fans in arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums across continents.

Earning hits in each of the last three decades, Matchbox Twenty has gone from perennially dominating radio airwaves and ruling MTV to piling up streams in the billions, speaking to the enduring appeal of their music. Fueled by such classic songs as “Real World,” “Back 2 Good” and the No. 1 smash hits “Push” and “3AM,” 1996’s Diamond-certified Yourself or Someone Like You proved a worldwide sensation and instantly established the band as global superstars. 2000 saw the band release the four-times Platinum Mad Season, containing the No. 1 singles “Bent” and “If You’re Gone.” Their third release, More Than You Think You Are, also was certified double-Platinum and featured the No. 1 hit, “Unwell.” 2007’s greatest hits compilation album with six new songs, “Exile On Mainstream” yielded yet another No. 1 track, “How Far We’ve Come,” while 2012’s North, exploded into the top position on the Billboard 200 release – Matchbox Twenty’s first-ever chart-topper and No. 1 debut.

Now nearly eleven years later, the band sounds refreshed as ever on Where The Light Goes, benefiting from the musicians’ respective solo journeys. Rob Thomas has proven one of the most highly decorated artists of recent years – releasing five solo albums and receiving three GRAMMY Awards, 11 BMI Awards, the first-ever Songwriters Hall of Fame Hal David Starlight Award, two Billboard "Songwriter of the Year" honors, and top 5 placement on Billboard’s Top 20 Hot 100 Songwriters (2000-2011). Meanwhile, Paul Doucette has scored and contributed original music to film and television series such as Utopia, For All Mankind, and more.

Matchbox Twenty’s song “Push,” provides for a familiar and entertaining experience for fans. For the music video for the song, “Push”, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=HAkHqYlqops)

To learn about the AE.360.DDM suite of services, go to ae360ddm.com or https://discord.gg/ae360ddm.

To learn about Matchbox Twenty, see upcoming tour dates, and purchase their merchandise, visit: https://matchboxtwenty.com/

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc. is a technology company providing social media marketing, management and content delivery across Discord, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube and other social media platforms. Asset Entities is believed to be the first publicly-traded Company based on the Discord platform, where it hosts some of Discord’s largest social community-based education and entertainment servers.

The Company’s AE.360.DDM suite of services is believed to be the first of its kind for the Design, Development and Management of Discord community servers. Asset Entities’ initial AE.360.DDM customers have included businesses and celebrities.

The Company’s Social Influencer Network (SiN) service offers white-label marketing, content creation, content management, TikTok promotions, and TikTok consulting to clients in all industries and markets. The Company’s SiN influencers can increase the social media reach of client Discord servers and drives traffic to their businesses.

Learn more at assetentities.com, and follow the Company on Twitter at $ASST and @assetentities.

