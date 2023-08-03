Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,666 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,163 in the last 365 days.

Latest News: National Book Festival Presents Activities for Families, Author Presentations for Kids and Young Readers

Children, teens and families will find a full schedule of free activities at the 2023 Library of Congress National Book Festival on Saturday, Aug. 12. Explore a wide array of activities and programs for festival attendees of all ages in Hall DE (Level 2, North Building) of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Young readers of all ages will find author programs that interest them on stages across the festival. Use the schedule filter function of loc.gov/bookfest to find programs by stage, event type and genre.

Click here for more information.

 

You are subscribed to Latest News from the Library of Congress.

You just read:

Latest News: National Book Festival Presents Activities for Families, Author Presentations for Kids and Young Readers

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more