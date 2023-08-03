Latest News: National Book Festival Presents Activities for Families, Author Presentations for Kids and Young Readers

Children, teens and families will find a full schedule of free activities at the 2023 Library of Congress National Book Festival on Saturday, Aug. 12. Explore a wide array of activities and programs for festival attendees of all ages in Hall DE (Level 2, North Building) of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Young readers of all ages will find author programs that interest them on stages across the festival. Use the schedule filter function of loc.gov/bookfest to find programs by stage, event type and genre.

