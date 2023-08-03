Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market

Rising need for accelerated product development, growth of IoT sector & surge in need to improve teamwork & communication in enterprise drive the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Global Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market Reach USD 63.82 Bn by 2026 | Top Players such as - Agile, Xebia & IBM." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global enterprise agile transformation services market size was valued at USD 15,443.51 million in 2018, and projected to reach USD 63,828.07 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.50% from 2019 to 2026.

Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 289 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6201

Rise in need for accelerated product development, surge in need to improve teamwork and communication in enterprises, and growth of the IoT sector have boosted the growth of the global enterprise agile transformation services market. Moreover, shift in business needs supplemented the market growth. However, the frequent failure rates hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in adoption of agile services among non-IT industries and emerging applications of agile in growing big data complex landscape are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global enterprise agile transformation services market is segmented based on methodology, service type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Depending on methodology, the market is divided into scrum scrum/XP hybrid, scrumban kanban, custom hybrid, and others. By service type, it is categorized into development services, consulting services, and others. Based on organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. As per industry vertical, it is classified into, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, media & entertainment, government & public sector, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6201

The retail segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 23.2% during the study period, owing to rise in digitalization and need for smooth operation efficiency. However, the IT & telecom segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global enterprise agile transformation services market. This is due to various constraints of the waterfall model of product development including long delivery cycles and high cost.

The scrum segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than half of the global enterprise agile transformation services market, owing to rise in adoption of scrum by various software development companies to increase coordination between teams and improve performance. However, the Kanban segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period, owing to surge in adoption of Kanban for managing manufacturing of products that focus on rapid delivery along with reducing the burden on the development team.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6201

The global enterprise agile transformation services market across North America held the lion's share in 2018, contributing around two-fifths of the market, owing to adopt agile transformation services at a high rate to bring improvements in operational efficiency in IT infrastructure. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.1% through 2026, owing to a surge in digitalization in emerging economies such as India and China.

The key players profiled in the enterprise agile transformation services market industry are Accenture Plc., Agile Sparks, Broadcom Inc., Endava Plc, Hexaware Technologies Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, LeadingAgile, Symphony Solutions, Xebia Group, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (289 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/4e3adcd04e726afd53a6722c5288720e

Covid Scenario:

● The demand for enterprise agile transformation services is expected to surge from small and medium enterprises during and post Covid-19 pandemic for the development of new business models as well as innovative production lines to sustain the market competition.

● According to Digital.in, a leading U.S. based technology company, about 43% of organizations have increased their dependence on agile application development methodologies during the COVID-19 pandemic. The main reason behind the adoption of agile transformation services by these organizations is to reduce the project cost.

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.