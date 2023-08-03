Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Joins Veloz Public Policy Board

National Expansion with Advisors from Maryland and Hawaii to Focus on 100% Zero-Emission Vehicles New Car Sales by 2035



BALTIMORE (August 3, 2023) – The Maryland Department of the Environment today announced that Secretary Serena McIlwain has joined the public policy board of Veloz, a public-private partnership focused on educating the public about the benefits of switching to electric vehicles.

“Maryland is taking a seat at the table in leading the electric vehicle revolution,” said Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain. “Joining Veloz will help connect Marylanders with important information about zero-emission vehicles to help them participate in growing a green economy. If we want to make meaningful progress on climate change, it is critical that we dispel myths about electric vehicles and make a clear pitch to consumers.”

Veloz, which includes members from government and private industry, including Uber, Ford Motor Company, and General Motors, is focused on building brand-neutral public awareness campaigns for electric vehicles through events and programming garnering both state and national attention. Its ElectricForAll.org website provides information on vehicles, charging infrastructure, and purchase incentives to help customers confidently choose zero emissions vehicles.

Secretary McIlwain has been appointed to the organization’s public policy board, which provides policy guidance and support to the board of directors. This non-voting advisory board comprises representatives who serve, or have served, in state or local government or quasi-government organizations. Maryland and Hawaii are the first states to provide members to the public policy board in addition to California.

Earlier this year, Maryland announced its intention to adopt the multi-state Advanced Clean Cars II rule, a major step in the state’s acceleration to improve air quality and combat the effects of climate change. The department is preparing a response to public comments received on the proposed regulation, which is expected to be finalized in September. The proposed regulation requires manufacturers to continuously increase the share of electric vehicles they sell, reaching 100% of passenger car and light truck sales by model year 2035.

Maryland has the most ambitious climate goals of any state in the nation and is recognized as a national leader in reducing greenhouse gas emissions while growing our state economy. The Advanced Clean Cars II rule, coupled with strong federal and state incentives, will be one of the state’s most important emissions reduction measures.

