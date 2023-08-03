Aggreko Supports Student-Athlete Scholarships at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi

HOUSTON, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko, the world’s leading provider of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy solutions, announced today that the company is a proud sponsor of a student-athlete fundraiser at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi (“TAMU-CC”). The company will sponsor the Islander Athletic Fund’s annual Casino Night on August 5, with all proceeds benefiting the TAMU-CC student-athlete scholarship fund. Along with Aggreko’s sponsorship package going to the Islander Athletic Fund, the company will also provide a full book scholarship for one athlete and fund half of one for another athlete.



“Students are truly our future, and we’re thrilled to support the student-athletes of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi as they complete their education,” says Jerry Polacek, President of Aggreko Energy Transition Solutions. “Texas is our home state and the location of hundreds of our employees and several projects, so we’re happy to invest in its next generation of leaders. Through the Islander Athletic Fund, we look forward to assisting students as they work to complete their education.”

The Islander Athletic Fund directly supports student-athletes at TAMU-CC, with contributions applied toward scholarships and athletic operating budgets to help athletes succeed. As a Division I school with an athletic program that is not in one of the NCAA’s Power Five conferences, many TAMU-CC student-athletes do not receive full athletic scholarships. Compared to athletic powerhouse universities, more TAMU-CC students are also in need of assistance; 39% of students receive the need-based Pell Grant, compared to 25% at the University of Texas at Austin and 20% at Texas A&M University.¹ Through the activities of the Islander Athletic Fund, more students in need will be able to complete their education at TAMU-CC while pursuing their extracurricular passions.

Along with assisting students in having the means to complete their degrees, Aggreko’s support of the Islander Athletic Fund continues the company’s efforts to support the community of Corpus Christi. TAMU-CC has a critical place in the regional economy, with nearly a third of the university’s over ten thousand students coming from the surrounding county, ² so Aggreko is keen to contribute to their positive outcomes. Aggreko also employs several local residents at its 10,660-square-foot service center in the city and supports area organizations needing temporary power solutions in the oil and gas, petrochemical and refining, manufacturing, and construction industries. The city is also becoming a burgeoning center of the clean energy industry, tying in with Aggreko’s clean energy initiatives through the Greener Upgrades program and the company’s Energy Transition Solutions venture.

To learn more about the Islander Athletic Fund, visit https://goislanders.com/. To learn about other ways to support TAMU-CC, visit https://www.tamucc.edu/.

About Aggreko

Aggreko is a world-leading provider of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy services. Operating in a rapidly changing energy market, our priority is to support our customers through the energy transition by providing cost-effective and flexible answers to the simple or complex challenges our customers face. Founded in Scotland in 1962, Aggreko has grown from a small local business to a global energy pioneer, employing more than 6,000 people. Aggreko creates bespoke solutions to provide all electricity, heating and cooling needs using the latest fuels and storage solutions. This is powered by our trademark passion, unrivaled international experience, and local knowledge. We recognize our position as partners in the energy transition and are constantly evolving our products to provide better solutions no matter the sector.

For more information, please visit our local website at: www.aggreko.com.

_____________________________

¹ 2021-2022 academic year, via the Department of Education’s Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System

² As of Fall 2021, via the Texas A&M University System