Global Corrugated Packaging Market Surges to USD 410.5 Billion by 2032, Riding E-commerce Tide: Persistence Market Research

Global Market Study on Corrugated Packaging: Consumer Shift to Processed Foods & Manufacturer Shift to Sustainable Packaging to Simultaneously Benefit Market Growth

New York, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global corrugated packaging market size was valued at USD 276 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 410.5 billion by 2032, poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2032.



The growth of the market is being driven by the increasing demand for corrugated packaging from a variety of end-use industries, such as the food and beverage, e-commerce, and retail industries. The market is also expected to benefit from the growing demand for sustainable corrugated packaging and technological advancements in corrugated packaging.

Corrugated packaging is a type of material made from three layers of paper - an inner corrugated (fluted) layer, sandwiched between two outer flat layers. The fluted layer provides strength and cushioning, making it suitable for protecting goods during transit and storage.

The corrugated packaging market serves a wide range of industries, including food and beverages, electronics, pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, and consumer goods.

The global corrugated packaging market has experienced steady growth over the past few years, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions across various industries.

Corrugated packaging offers numerous advantages, such as durability, versatility, cost-effectiveness, and recyclability, making it a preferred choice for packaging applications worldwide. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global corrugated packaging market, focusing on key trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities shaping the industry.

Market Overview

The global corrugated packaging market has witnessed significant growth due to several factors, including:

Rising E-commerce Industry: The booming e-commerce sector has driven the demand for efficient and robust packaging solutions to ensure the safe delivery of goods to consumers.

The booming e-commerce sector has driven the demand for efficient and robust packaging solutions to ensure the safe delivery of goods to consumers. Sustainable Packaging Initiatives: Increasing environmental awareness has led to a shift towards sustainable and recyclable packaging options, boosting the adoption of corrugated packaging.

Increasing environmental awareness has led to a shift towards sustainable and recyclable packaging options, boosting the adoption of corrugated packaging. Urbanization and Industrialization: The rapid urbanization and industrial development in emerging economies have created a demand for efficient logistics and distribution, driving the need for reliable packaging solutions.

The rapid urbanization and industrial development in emerging economies have created a demand for efficient logistics and distribution, driving the need for reliable packaging solutions. Product Customization: Corrugated packaging allows for easy customization, enabling brands to create unique and attractive packaging designs to enhance their product appeal.

Competitive Landscape

The corrugated packaging market is highly competitive, with several players vying for market share. Major players in the industry include: DS Smith Packaging Limited, Mondi Group, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Westrock Company, Rengo Co., Ltd., Saica Group, Pratt Industries Inc, Oji Holdings Corporation, Packaging Corporation of America, International Paper Company, Menasha Corporation, Corrugated Container Corporation, Atlantic Corrugated Box, Wisconsin Packaging Corporation, Other Players (As Requested) and more

Recent Developments:

here are some recent developments of companies in the corrugated packaging market:

Smurfit Kappa (2023): Smurfit Kappa announced that it had acquired Inline Containerboard, a leading producer of containerboard in the United States. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Smurfit Kappa's position in the US corrugated packaging market.

Smurfit Kappa announced that it had acquired Inline Containerboard, a leading producer of containerboard in the United States. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Smurfit Kappa's position in the US corrugated packaging market. International Paper (2022): International Paper announced that it had launched a new line of sustainable corrugated packaging. The new line of packaging is made from recycled materials and is designed to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly packaging.

International Paper announced that it had launched a new line of sustainable corrugated packaging. The new line of packaging is made from recycled materials and is designed to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly packaging. Mondi (2022): Mondi announced that it had opened a new corrugated packaging plant in China. The new plant is expected to help Mondi meet the growing demand for corrugated packaging in China.

Mondi announced that it had opened a new corrugated packaging plant in China. The new plant is expected to help Mondi meet the growing demand for corrugated packaging in China. DS Smith (2021): DS Smith announced that it had acquired Allpack, a leading provider of corrugated packaging in the United Kingdom. The acquisition is expected to strengthen DS Smith's position in the UK corrugated packaging market.

Challenges and Opportunities

The corrugated packaging market faces some challenges:

Growing Digitalization: The shift towards digital media and communication may impact the demand for traditional corrugated packaging.

The shift towards digital media and communication may impact the demand for traditional corrugated packaging. Competition from Alternative Materials: Alternative packaging materials like plastics and composites may pose a challenge to the corrugated packaging industry.

Opportunities for the corrugated packaging market include:

Sustainable Innovations: Developing eco-friendly and innovative packaging solutions can attract environmentally conscious consumers and businesses.

Developing eco-friendly and innovative packaging solutions can attract environmentally conscious consumers and businesses. E-commerce Growth: The rapid expansion of the e-commerce industry provides a significant opportunity for corrugated packaging manufacturers.

Market Segmentation

The corrugated packaging market can be segmented based on various factors:

Packaging Type: The market comprises various corrugated packaging types, such as boxes, cartons, trays, and displays.

The market comprises various corrugated packaging types, such as boxes, cartons, trays, and displays. End-User Industry: Segmentation can be done based on the industries served, including food and beverages, electronics, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and others.

Segmentation can be done based on the industries served, including food and beverages, electronics, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and others. Geographical Regions: The global corrugated packaging market is divided into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Recommendations

Companies operating in the global corrugated packaging market should focus on expanding their product portfolio to meet the growing demand for customized corrugated packaging.

Companies should also focus on developing sustainable corrugated packaging solutions to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly packaging.

Companies should also focus on expanding their reach in emerging markets, such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America, to tap into the growing demand for corrugated packaging in these regions.

