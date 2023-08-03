EU and UNDP bring essential public services to the doorsteps of community residents

The European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, have delivered 30 state-of-the-art suitcases for providing ‘Mobile Administrator’ service to remote and war-torn communities in Chernihiv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Poltava and Sumy oblasts.

The ‘Mobile Administrator’ service — also known as ‘Administrative Service Centre (ASC) in a Suitcase’ — is a convenient way to provide essential public services to citizens at their places of residence or temporary stay. It acts as a mobile remote workplace for ASC administrators, equipped with portable equipment: namely a laptop with licensed software, a portable printer, a handheld scanner, an ID card reader, a video camera, mobile 4G/3G internet, a WiFi router, and other necessary supplies.

With the ‘ASC in a Suitcase’, administrators can reach clients directly, simplifying the process and bringing basic public services to those that need them. This is particularly crucial for older people, people with disabilities, people with limited mobility, and residents of communities where ASC premises have been damaged or destroyed by hostilities.

“The European Union is fully committed to promoting inclusive and equitable development in Ukraine,” saidMartin Schroeder, Head of the Local and Human Development Section at the EU Delegation to Ukraine. “Granting local communities direct access to essential public services holds particular significance for their resilience, especially in areas affected by the Russian war of aggression.”

The mobile cases were purchased, equipped, and delivered by UNDP in Ukraine in the framework of the ‘EU4Recovery — Empowering Communities in Ukraine’ (EU4Recovery) project, with financial support from the EU.

