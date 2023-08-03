Belarus: EU adopts new round of sanctions over continued human rights abuses 

The EU today imposed sanctions on an additional 38 individuals and 3 entities in Belarus, and extended export bans to firearms, aviation and the space industry.

“We have adopted new sanctions in reaction to the Lukashenko’s illegitimate regime continued systematic, widespread and gross human rights violations and brutal repression against all segments of the Belarusian society,” said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

In light of the deteriorating human rights situation in Belarus, the EU adopted new restrictive measures against 38 individuals and 3 entities from Belarus who are responsible for serious human rights violations, contribute to the repression of civil society and democratic forces, as well as those who benefit from and support the Lukashenko regime.

The new listings include penitentiary officials responsible for the torture and ill-treatment of detainees, including political prisoners, prominent propagandists, as well as members of the judicial branch involved in prosecuting and sentencing democratic opponents, members of civil society and journalists.

Sanctions also target state-owned enterprises which have taken measures against employees or dismissed them for participating in peaceful protests and strikes. Belneftekhim, a state-controlled oil and chemical conglomerate, is also listed as one of the strategic companies, which is supporting the Lukashenko regime.

Altogether, EU restrictive measures on Belarus now apply to a total of 233 individuals and 37 entities. Those designated are subject to an asset freeze and EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds available to them. Natural persons are additionally subject to a travel ban, which impedes them from entering or transiting through EU territories.

Moreover, in response to Belarus’s continuous involvement in Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, the EU imposed targeted restrictive measures, namely the following:

export ban on goods and technology suited for use in aviation and the space industry, including aircraft engines and drones;

prohibition of sale, supply, transfer or export of firearms, their parts and essential components and ammunition;

further export restrictions on goods used by Russia for its war of aggression against Ukraine, including semiconductor devices, electronic integrated circuits, manufacturing and testing equipment, photographic cameras and optical components;

extended export ban on dual-use goods and technology.

Belarus also remains subject to restrictions in the financial sector, trade, energy, transport and others.

Find out more

Press release