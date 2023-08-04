Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Modernizes Asset Management with OpenGov

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department was hampered by an inability to provide the reporting it needed on its assets. OpenGov provided a way forward.

TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Grappling without a single system of record and cumbersome manual processes for work orders, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department hit the trails for an asset management upgrade. It found the answer in OpenGov , the leading provider of asset management software for parks.As a recognized national leader in effective natural resources conservation and outdoor recreational programs, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department was struggling to conduct asset management work with its current system, which had several reporting limitations and no mobile application. The Department’s search for a new asset management system focused on finding a comprehensive solution that could combine asset management and work orders, while also providing detailed reporting capabilities. After in-depth research, Cartegraph Asset Management emerged as the standout option, distinguished by its proven track record and reputation for raising operational efficiency.In adopting Cartegraph Asset Management, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department anticipates a transformative shift in its asset management and work order processing. The software’s automated workflows will help link stakeholders more effectively, breaking down silos while substantially improving efficiency. Moreover, the Department’s new ability to conduct macro-level reporting will empower it to make informed, data-driven decisions, helping optimize its resource allocation so it can achieve more with less.The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.