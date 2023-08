COLUMBIA, S.C. – Following the indictment of Town of Latta Councilman Steven Bradley Coward, Governor Henry McMaster issued Executive Order 2023-23, suspending Coward from office.

Coward is suspended until such a time as he is formally acquitted, convicted, or until a successor is elected and qualifies as provided by law, whichever event occurs first.

