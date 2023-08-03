Flow Control Innovations: Unraveling the Secrets of Peristaltic Pumps Market Growth Predicted to US$ 1.8 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The Peristaltic Pumps Market is experiencing notable growth due to its wide array of applications and advantages across various industries. According to Future Market Insights, these factors, along with others, are driving the global market growth of Peristaltic Pumps. The report also explores the challenges and opportunities within the market, as well as provides insights into the competitive landscape and market shares of key players.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The adoption of Peristaltic Pumps Market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. The Peristaltic Pumps Market size is anticipated to rise from US$ 1.3 Billion in 2023 to US$ 1.8 Billion in 2033.



The Peristaltic Pumps Market is a dynamic and significantly growing industry around precision fluid handling solutions. These pumps operate on the principle of peristalsis, where rollers or shoes compress a flexible tube to create a smooth and pulsation-free flow of fluids.

The market's versatility spans various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, healthcare, biotechnology, industrial automation, environmental applications, and research.

Hygienic Fluid Transfer in Diverse Industries

Peristaltic Pumps offer a hygienic and sterile fluid transfer, making them indispensable in pharmaceutical manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and water treatment. Their ability to handle sensitive materials and deliver accurate dosing contributes to their popularity in bioprocessing, food industries, and research laboratories.

Unlock Exclusive Peristaltic Pumps Market Insights: Get Your Personalized Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17829

Technological Advancements and Environmental Sustainability

Tube pumps are leading the Peristaltic Pumps Market with a growth trajectory of 3.5%. These pumps enable precise and pulsation-free fluid handling, making them essential for various industries requiring accurate and sterile fluid transfer.

Peristaltic Pumps in Medical and Pharmaceutical Industries

Medical and pharmaceutical industries are among the primary users of Peristaltic Pumps, witnessing a 3.4% CAGR during the analysis period. Further, the pumps' ability to handle fluids with precision and hygienic design makes them indispensable in pharmaceutical manufacturing and medical settings

Key Takeaways from the Peristaltic Pumps Market Research Study:

The Peristaltic Pumps Market in the United States is expected to experience steady growth, reaching a market size of US$ 322.2 million by 2033, with a CAGR of 3.7%. Factors driving this growth include advancements in pump technology and increasing applications in pharmaceuticals, medical, and industrial sectors.

The United Kingdom market is projected to show moderate yet consistent expansion, with an absolute dollar growth of US$ 21.3 million and a CAGR of 3.6%. Advancements in pump technology and expanding applications in various sectors contribute to this growth.

China's Peristaltic Pumps Market is set to expand significantly, reaching a market valuation of US$ 406.5 million by 2033. The country's thriving economy and focus on precision fluid handling drive the demand for Peristaltic Pumps in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical, and industrial sectors.

The global market's outlook indicates steady growth, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand in key regions like the United States, the United Kingdom, and China.

Utilise regionally specific data to generate targeted insights. Save up to 30% now! Set Your Objectives Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-17829

Recent Developments

Freudenberg Medical introduced HelixFlex, a high-purity thermoplastic elastomer TPE tubing developed for use in biopharmaceutical fluid transfer applications, in September 2022.

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group expanded its industrial Ethernet control offering in February 2022 by making PROFINET accessible on its cased peristaltic pump series 530, 630, and 730.

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (WMFTG) unveiled the next generation of its industry-leading Qdos chemical metering pumps in August 2021. Qdos Conveying Wave Technology (CWT) improved the capabilities of Peristaltic Pumps by giving a longer service life than standard tube-based designs. Such releases are projected to fuel the market's expansion.



Competitive Landscape and Top Companies Market Share:

The United States Canada Brazil Mexico Germany Italy France The United Kingdom Spain Russia China Japan India GCC Countries Australia



Elevate Your Strategy! Save Big on Peristaltic Pumps Market Shares Analysis - Act Today! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17829

Peristaltic Pumps Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Tube Pumps

Hose Pumps

By End-Use:

Pharmaceutical & Medical

Food & Beverage

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Mining

Chemical Processing

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Industrial Automation Domain:

Centrifugal Pumps Market Review: The centrifugal pumps market is estimated to be valued at US$ 33 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 60 Billion by 2033. The adoption of centrifugal pumps is likely to advance at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Heat Pumps Market Overview: Future Market Insights (FMI) has estimated the heat pumps market to grow with a year-on-year growth of 3.6% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 33,156 Million by 2022 end. By 2032, the market is expected to reach US$ 50.714 Million at a CAGR of 4.3%.

Asia Pacific Industrial Pumps Market Outlook: The Asia Pacific Industrial Pumps market share is projected to reach US$ 39.3 Billion in 2032. The growing worldwide industrialization has been increasing the demand for the industrial pump.

Echo Sounders Market Keytrends: The global echo sounders market is expected to accumulate US$ 298 million in value by 2023-end. During the forecast period ranging from 2023 to 2033.

Substation Automation Market Sales: The global substation automation market is expected to be valued at US$ 29.12 Billion in 2023. With the increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, coupled with the rising use of digital technology to improve grid efficiency in smart cities, the overall demand for substation automation is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 55.69 Billion by 2033.

Cathodic Protection Market Demand: The cathodic protection market is anticipated to flourish at an average CAGR of 5.2% between 2023 and 2033. The market is expected to hold a market share of US$ 7.64 Billion by 2033 while the market is likely to reach a value of US$ 4.60 Billion in 2023.

Deployable Military Shelter Market Size: The global deployable military shelter market is anticipated at US$ 1.06 Billion in 2022. Demand is likely to remain high for deployable military shelter during the assessment period. This is due to the increased geopolitical tension & conflicts between the nations garnering US$ 1.7 Billion in 2033, recording a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2033.

Asia Pacific Hydraulic Hose Assemblies Market Share: Asia Pacific hydraulic hose assembly sales totaled revenue of US$ 3,102.3 million in 2022. The market experienced a 5.4% year-on-year growth in 2022 and is anticipated to achieve revenue of US$ 3,275.7 million in 2023.

Oil & Gas Terminal Automation Market Forecast: The global oil & gas terminal automation market size is likely to surpass a valuation of US$ 1,406.04 million in 2023. Furthermore, with the rapid expansion of the oil and gas industry, the overall demand for oil & gas terminal automation is poised to grow at 7.9% CAGR between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 2,787.5 million by 2033.

Agricultural Equipment Market Analysis: The global agricultural equipment market size is expected to be valued at US$ 118.1 million in 2023. With the increasing growth of farm mechanization, coupled with the increase in investments by OEMs for agricultural equipment, the overall demand for agricultural equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 171.4 million by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com