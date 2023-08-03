Sam’s Club to Open New Distribution Center in Oklahoma City

Governor Kevin Stitt recently announced that Sam’s Club, a division of Walmart Inc., will be locating a multi-purpose distribution center in Oklahoma City. The 300,000-square-foot facility will be located at SW 29th and Council at the OKC Logistics Park and will open in early 2024. The company plans to make a capital investment of approximately $40 million to open the facility.

“Since Sam’s Club first opened in Oklahoma in 1983, Sam’s has been an important economic driver for our state,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “I am thrilled that partnership will continue as the company brings 130 long-term jobs to Oklahoma with this new distribution center.”

“We’re excited to enhance our supply chain capabilities in the State of Oklahoma,” said Joseph Godsey, chief supply chain officer of Sam’s Club. “We are on a journey to transform the entire Sam’s Club supply chain through strategic expansion and cutting-edge automation. This investment will help us provide a better experience for our members in the speed and availability of our products.”

Local officials applauded the investment. Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said the new facility joins a growing distribution corridor in southwest Oklahoma City. “We are excited to extend our long-term partnership with Walmart and Sam’s Club to include this new distribution center,” Holt said. “Oklahoma City’s population continues to grow and as both our city and the company expand, we look forward to working together.”

Walmart is the state’s largest employer, with more than 35,000 jobs across Oklahoma.

