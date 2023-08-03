Granular Urea Market Projected to Reach $57.07 Billion by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

The manufacturing process of Granular Urea involves converting gaseous ammonia and carbon dioxide into solid granules, ensuring a consistent and reliable nutrient release pattern. This controlled release of nitrogen enhances nutrient uptake by plants and minimizes the risk of nitrogen leaching, improving both economic and environmental sustainability.

Burlingame, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, global granular urea market is estimated to be valued at US$ 39.04 billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2022-2030). Growing agriculture activities across developed countries as well as emerging economies around the globe are prime factors fuelling growth of the granular urea market growth. Additionally, growing research and development activities and government initiatives to improve agricultural productivity are again driving the market growth. Furthermore, increasing population growth and growing focus on food security are further expected to fueling the market demand.



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global granular urea Market:

Growing popularity of nitrogen-based fertilizers is expected to propel granular urea market growth. For instance, in June 2021, the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) has launched the Nano Urea Liquid, a nutrient to provide nitrogen to plants as an alternative to the conventional urea. IFFCO Nano Urea Liquid is developed to replace conventional urea and it can curtail the requirement of the same by at least 50%

Global granular urea Market - Drivers

Growing investment by key players to propel market growth

Key players are investing heavily in the global granular urea market and this factor is expected to augment the market growth. For instance, in November 2022, OCI NV invested US$ 5 billion to expand its East Texas complex. The company plans to add a plant that uses ammonia and carbon dioxide to make 2,200 metric tons of urea daily.

Increasing population with growing demand for food is fuelling demand for fertilizer

Increasing population is creating demand for quality food crops and this is boosting sale of fertilizer, thereby fuelling market growth. According to the United nation, the global human population reached 8.0 billion in mid-November 2022 from an estimated 2.5 billion people in 1950, adding 1 billion people since 2010 and 2 billion since 1998.

Granular Urea Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2022: US$ 39.04 Bn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 4.9% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 57.07 Bn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC and Rest of Middle East

GCC and Rest of Middle East Africa: North Africa, central Africa, South Africa and Rest of Africa Segments covered: By Application: Agriculture, Chemical, Building and Construction, Others

Agriculture, Chemical, Building and Construction, Others By Product Type: Fertilizer Grade, Feed Grade, Technical Grade Companies covered: CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Yara International ASA, Saudi Arabian Fertilizer Company, Nutrien Ltd., Ostchem Holding, EuroChem Group, Bunge Limited, CVR Partners LP, Luxi Chemical Group Co.,Ltd., and Coromandel International Ltd. Growth Drivers: Agriculture segment to dominate the growth and consumption of Urea market owing to the high demand for nitrogen-based fertilizer

Growing Industrial Demand Drive the Market Growth Restraints & Challenges: Fluctuating prices of raw material

Global granular urea Market – Restrain

Fluctuating price of raw materials to hamper market growth

Volatile price of raw materials and availability of substitute are expected to hamper the market growth.

Global granular urea Market – Opportunities

Growing focus on increasing production capacity to provide significant market growth opportunities

Key players in the market are focusing on increasing production capacity of granular urea in order to meet the growing demand. For instance, in March 2022, Egypt-based Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO) announced plans to improve its overall annual carbamide production capacity to 70 kilo tons. The company also announced investment to build a new melamine plant. With this investment, MOPCO aimed to strengthen its position in Egypt and overseas markets.

Global granular urea Market - Key Developments

In Aprul 2023, Perdaman Chemicals and Fertilisers has signed an exclusive offtake agreement with Incitec Pivot Limited. This partnership will entail the supply of up to 2.3 million tonnes of granular urea annually for a duration of 20 years to Incitec Fertilizers.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global granular urea market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, owing to growing agricultural activities worldwide coupled with the growing population.

On the basis of Application, agriculture segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the growing demand for nitrogen-based fertilizers due to the increasing crop production worldwide.

On the basis of Product Type, fertilizer grade segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the high use of fertilizers in crop production.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to the strong presence of agriculture sector coupled with the growing government initiatives to improve the agriculture sector.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global granular urea market include CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Yara International ASA, Saudi Arabian Fertilizer Company, Nutrien Ltd., Ostchem Holding, EuroChem Group, Bunge Limited, CVR Partners LP, Luxi Chemical Group Co.,Ltd., and Coromandel International Ltd.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Granular Urea Market, By Product Type: Fertilizer Grade Feed Grade Technical Grade

Global Granular Urea Market, By Application: Agriculture Chemical Building and Construction Others

Global Granular Urea Market, By Region: North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa North Africa Central Africa South Africa





