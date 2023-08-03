Methylsulfonyl Methane Market to be Worth US$ 389 million by 2033 | Fact.MR Study

Fact.MR’s latest report on Methylsulfonyl Methane Market provides a detailed analysis of growth drivers, market restraints, and emerging trends. It also offers insights Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis of US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, GCC countries, Japan, Korea and many more

Rockville , Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published Report by Fact.MR, the revenues of the Methylsulfonyl Methane Market was estimated at US$ 217.6 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 389 million. Methylsulfonyl Methane demand through nutritional supplements is expected to grow with a projected CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2033.



In 2018, global sports nutrition product sales were valued at around US$ 16 billion which reached around US$ 20 billion in 2020. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period. The sports nutrition industry is experiencing significant growth due to increasing participation in sports and fitness activities, as well as changing consumer preferences towards healthier lifestyle.

MSM is used as a supplement in sports nutrition products due to its potential benefits for joint health and exercise recovery. The growing demand for sports nutrition products, including those containing MSM, is contributing to the expansion of the MSM market.



In 2019, global nutritional supplement sales were valued at around US$ 140 billion and is projected to reach US$ 230 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of about 7.8%. Consumers are becoming more health conscious and they are using natural and organic products. MSM, being a naturally occurring compound found in fruits, vegetables, and grains, is considered a natural ingredient. As consumer preferences shift towards natural and organic products, the demand for MSM derived from natural sources is expected to increase, driving the growth of the MSM market.



Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 389 million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 5.5% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 60 Tables No. of Figures 180 Figures

Geographical Analysis:

With a market size of US$ 85.08 million in 2022 and an expected increase to US$ 89.03 million in 2023, North America is a significant shareholder in the industry. By 2033, it is anticipated that the area would have a market value US$152.09 million.

The Canadian Health Food Association estimates that the retail sales of nutritional supplements and other natural health goods in Canada were roughly US$ 3.25 billion in 2019 and US$ 3.10 billion in 2018, a little increase from the year before. Because of their worries about the possible negative consequences of synthetic substances, consumers are becoming more interested in natural and organic products. The use of MSM, a naturally occurring substance, in nutritional supplements is anticipated to fuel market expansion in the years to come.

Competitive Analysis:



Key players in the market are Bergstrom Nutrition, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd., Yueyang Xiangmao Medicines & Chemicals Co., Ltd., ZhuZhou Hansen Chemical Co Ltd., Makana Produktion und Vertrieb GmbH, Panvo Organics Pvt. Ltd., Chaitanya Agro Bio-tech Pvt.ltd., Tianjin Baofeng Chemical Co., Ltd, and Hangzhou Dakang New Materials Co., Ltd.

A few of the recent developments in the Methylsulfonyl Methane Market are:

In January 2020, OptiMSM, a subsidiary of the Bergstrom Nutrition company, acquired Vancouver-based Company Kaaylaa LLC, a producer of plant-based formulations for joint health and other applications.



OptiMSM, a subsidiary of the Bergstrom Nutrition company, acquired Vancouver-based Company Kaaylaa LLC, a producer of plant-based formulations for joint health and other applications. In September 2018, Bergstrom Nutrition, a leading manufacturer of MSM, was acquired by Merit Functional Foods Corporation.



Segmentation of the Methylsulfonyl Methane Market

By Form: Solid Liquid

By Mesh Size: 0-50 50-100 100-150 150-200 Others

By Application: Nutritional Supplement Solvent for PVC/PAN Film Deposition Lithium Battery Production

By End-use Industry: Food & Beverage Pharmaceutical Personal Care & Cosmetic

By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Methylsulfonyl Methane Market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals extensive growth in Methylsulfonyl Methane Market by Form (Solid, Liquid), by Mesh Size (0-50, 50-100, 100-150, 150-200, Others), by Application (Nutritional Supplement, Solvent for PVC/PAN, Film Deposition, Lithium Battery Production) by End-use Industry (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care & Cosmetic) by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - 2023 to 2033.

