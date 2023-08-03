Adasina Social Capital Appoints Julianne Zimmerman as Managing Director

A testament to the firm’s growing diverse staff featuring majority BIPOC, LGBTQ+, women, and gender-expansive professionals

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adasina Social Capital (“Adasina”), an investment and financial activism firm that serves as a critical bridge between financial markets and social justice movements, today announced the addition of its newest Managing Director, Julianne Zimmerman . An esteemed leader in the mission-driven impact investing industry, Zimmerman is recognized in Forbes’ 2022 “50 Over 50” list and is a distinguished lecturer on Social Entrepreneurship at Tufts University.



Adasina — a firm with a highly diverse staff composed of 84% women and gender expansive individuals; 58% Black, Indigenous, and people of color; and 42% from the LGBTQ+ community — recently expanded their team by over half in 2022. Diversity continues to be one of the foundational stones of the business and helps the firm build bridges between social movements and investors across racial, gender, economic, and climate justice issues.

100% of Adasina’s owners identify as women. The majority (51%) owner, Rachel J. Robasciotti, CEO and Founder, identifies as a Black queer woman. “At Adasina, we believe that systemic change can be achieved by people beyond traditional power structures who bring fresh perspectives,” said Robasciotti. “Zimmerman's extensive work to bring racial and gender equity to the investment industry strengthens Adasina's pioneering role in championing diversity and inclusion in finance – adding her established background to the already vast amount of expertise and perspectives that make up our staff.” Adasina’s owners plan to transition the firm to full employee ownership over the next five years. By transitioning to broad employee ownership, the firm aims to uphold its commitment to redistribute wealth equitably.

As Managing Director, Zimmerman will be responsible for defining growth strategies for the firm, including the integration of business development, marketing, and communication efforts. “I’m thrilled and honored to join a team I consider to occupy a category of one — to the best of my knowledge, there’s no other asset management firm that matches Adasina’s commitment to racial, gender, economic, and climate justice in everything it does,” said Zimmerman. "I look forward to elevating Adasina's leadership further, alongside individuals also seeking durable, transformative, reparative systemic change."

For more information on Adasina’s team, visit www.adasina.com/people . For media inquiries, contact media@adasina.com .

ABOUT ADASINA SOCIAL CAPITAL

Adasina Social Capital (“Adasina”) is an investment and financial activism firm that serves as a critical bridge between financial markets and social justice movements for the benefit of people and our planet. Adasina uses four interlocking levers to enact large-scale, systemic change: People, Investments, Campaigns, and Education.