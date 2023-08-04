City of Woodstock, IL, Streamlines Asset Management, Permitting and Licensing with OpenGov
The City of Woodstock wanted to modernize permitting, licensing, and asset management. OpenGov was the answer.ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Woodstock, IL, was on the hunt for a solution to modernize its processes and make it easier for residents to access services. The City found its solution in OpenGov, the leader in software solutions purpose-built for local government.
The City of Woodstock, a charming locale rich in history, had been struggling with slow, manual processes that hindered interactions with residents. It was looking for a system that could offer streamlined operations, improved data collection, greater accountability, and easier online payments, lowering the barrier of entry for residents. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing and Cartegraph Asset Management emerged as the standout choice for the City’s needs, offering automated processes and a user-friendly platform.
With the implementation of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing and Cartegraph Asset Management, the City of Woodstock eagerly anticipates a shift towards a more efficient era. The two new software suites are set to introduce a level of automation that will ease operational burdens, enhance accountability, and expedite payments. Additionally, by lowering the barrier to do business, OpenGov is poised to stimulate greater engagement and interaction between the City and its residents.
The City of Woodstock, IL joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
