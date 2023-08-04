Village of Freeport, NY, Improves Service Levels with OpenGov Permitting & Licensing
Staff at the Village of Freeport wanted to upgrade its permitting and licensing system. OpenGov was the solution.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After grappling with a limited system that could not meet its permitting and licensing needs, the Village of Freeport, New York was looking for an enhanced software solution. The Village selected OpenGov, a market-leading software platform for local government known for its usability.
The Village of Freeport, a vibrant community located on the South Shore of Long Island, found itself needing to upgrade after its previous system fell short. In its quest for improvement, the Village sought a solution that satisfied its IT department's guidelines and was recommended by neighboring municipalities. The choice became clear when the Village found OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, a standout option thanks to its ability to power every permit and license with user-friendly workflows.
With the implementation of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the Village of Freeport anticipates a significant transformation in its permitting and licensing processes. The switch to OpenGov is expected to streamline operations, align with IT preferences, and help build resident trust. The strategic move to OpenGov underscores the Village's commitment to modernizing its processes to better serve its residents and stakeholders.
The Village of Freeport, NY, joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
