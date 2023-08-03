City of Amarillo, TX, Improves Operational Efficiency with OpenGov Asset Management
The City of Amarillo was struggling with an outdated asset management system. OpenGov was the answer.TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Faced with the challenges of an aging asset management system, the City of Amarillo, Texas, set out to revamp its system. The City’s search ended with OpenGov, an industry leader known for its comprehensive software solutions for local government.
The City of Amarillo, with a diverse fleet and a commitment to operational efficiency, was looking for a solution that could integrate with its existing systems. It needed a platform that offered complete asset management, seamless integration with its current financial system, and potential for expansion into other departments. OpenGov's Cartegraph Asset Management emerged as the perfect match, with its strong commitment to customer support and a vision aligned with the City's drive for modernization.
With the implementation of Cartegraph Asset Management, the City of Amarillo is excited about the improvements the software will bring to its asset management operations. The switch is set to enhance the City's management capabilities by streamlining fleet operations and integrating with fuel and parts inventory systems, driving operational efficiency. Furthermore, the City anticipates that the ease of use and scalability of the software will provide a foundation for future expansion to other areas.
The City of Amarillo, TX joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
