Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women Swears in New Members

Harrisburg, Pa – Today, the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women hosted a swearing-in ceremony for 27 new members. The Commission’s purpose is to gather information regarding Pennsylvania women’s experiences and needs; review, evaluate, and assess programs affecting them; provide the Governor with information and recommendations regarding how best to meet their needs; and provide information about programs and services that may be relevant to Pennsylvania women’s needs. The Commission was established by Governor Josh Shapiro through an Executive Order.
“I am thrilled to work alongside the new Commissioners to address the needs of women and girls in Pennsylvania,” said Executive Director Moriah Hathaway. “The Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women is focused on cultivating a workforce that empowers women, creating a safer Commonwealth and improving women’s health outcomes. Our Commission hosts various events throughout the year to further those goals, including during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, National STEM Day, Women’s History Month, and Black Maternal Health Week.”
The Commission Chair, Vice Chair, and members are listed below.
Nancy Astor Fox of Montgomery County, Chair
Danielle Parson of Allegheny County, Vice Chair
Anne Ard of Centre County, Commissioner
Senator Rosemary Brown, Senate District 40, Commissioner
Senator Maria Collett, Senate District 12, Commissioner
Representative Gina H. Curry, District 164, Commissioner
Elizabeth (Lisa) Detwiler of Philadelphia County, Commissioner
Jannette Diaz of Philadelphia County, Commissioner
Representative Ann Flood, District 138, Commissioner
Sarah Hammond of Lancaster County, Commissioner
Gail Kessler of Philadelphia County, Commissioner
Tracy Lawless of Allegheny County, Commissioner
BJ Leber of Allegheny County, Commissioner
Sharee Livingston of Lancaster County, Commissioner
Yocasta Lora of Philadelphia County, Commissioner
Grace McGregor-Kramer of Lackawanna County, Commissioner
Lynette Medley of Philadelphia County, Commissioner
Torey Mill of Philadelphia County, Commissioner
Amanda Neatrour of Allegheny County, Commissioner
Mary Oliveira of Cumberland County, Commissioner
Morgan Overton of Allegheny County, Commissioner
Cindy Singer of Philadelphia County, Commissioner
Hannah Smith-Brubaker of Juniata County, Commissioner
Salima Suswell of Montgomery County, Commissioner
Helen Tai of Bucks County, Commissioner
Kristin Talarico of Erie County, Commissioner
Tiffany Tavarez of Philadelphia County, Commissioner
