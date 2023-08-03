Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women Swears in New Members

Harrisburg, Pa – Today, the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women hosted a swearing-in ceremony for 27 new members. The Commission’s purpose is to gather information regarding Pennsylvania women’s experiences and needs; review, evaluate, and assess programs affecting them; provide the Governor with information and recommendations regarding how best to meet their needs; and provide information about programs and services that may be relevant to Pennsylvania women’s needs. The Commission was established by Governor Josh Shapiro through an Executive Order.

“I am thrilled to work alongside the new Commissioners to address the needs of women and girls in Pennsylvania,” said Executive Director Moriah Hathaway. “The Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women is focused on cultivating a workforce that empowers women, creating a safer Commonwealth and improving women’s health outcomes. Our Commission hosts various events throughout the year to further those goals, including during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, National STEM Day, Women’s History Month, and Black Maternal Health Week.”

The Commission Chair, Vice Chair, and members are listed below.

Nancy Astor Fox of Montgomery County, Chair

Danielle Parson of Allegheny County, Vice Chair

Anne Ard of Centre County, Commissioner

Senator Rosemary Brown, Senate District 40, Commissioner

Senator Maria Collett, Senate District 12, Commissioner

Representative Gina H. Curry, District 164, Commissioner

Elizabeth (Lisa) Detwiler of Philadelphia County, Commissioner

Jannette Diaz of Philadelphia County, Commissioner

Representative Ann Flood, District 138, Commissioner

Sarah Hammond of Lancaster County, Commissioner

Gail Kessler of Philadelphia County, Commissioner

Tracy Lawless of Allegheny County, Commissioner

BJ Leber of Allegheny County, Commissioner

Sharee Livingston of Lancaster County, Commissioner

Yocasta Lora of Philadelphia County, Commissioner

Grace McGregor-Kramer of Lackawanna County, Commissioner

Lynette Medley of Philadelphia County, Commissioner

Torey Mill of Philadelphia County, Commissioner

Amanda Neatrour of Allegheny County, Commissioner

Mary Oliveira of Cumberland County, Commissioner

Morgan Overton of Allegheny County, Commissioner

Cindy Singer of Philadelphia County, Commissioner

Hannah Smith-Brubaker of Juniata County, Commissioner

Salima Suswell of Montgomery County, Commissioner

Helen Tai of Bucks County, Commissioner

Kristin Talarico of Erie County, Commissioner

Tiffany Tavarez of Philadelphia County, Commissioner

MEDIA CONTACT: Moriah Hathaway, Executive Director, women@pa.gov

