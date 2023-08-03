Delaware Governor John Carney Sworn in as New ACHP Member

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Advisory Council on Historic Preservation (ACHP) Chair Sara C. Bronin today administered the oath of office to new ACHP Governor Member John Carney, the governor of Delaware. President Joe Biden appointed Carney to the ACHP for a term ending June 2025.

“I thank President Biden for appointing Delaware Gov. John Carney to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation,” Bronin said. “The governor has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to historic places, equitable growth, affordable housing, and climate action, and I am confident he will meaningfully contribute to the ACHP’s efforts to modernize federal preservation policy to address these intersectional issues.”

Born and raised in Delaware, Carney has served as Delaware’s 74th governor since 2017 and began his second term in 2021. He has focused on making Delaware’s economy more competitive, preparing Delaware’s children to succeed, and building a long-term sustainable financial plan for the First State. Carney has directed new resources to high-needs schools and partnered with the private sector to drive new job creation. Carney has prioritized investments in safe and affordable housing and has ensured small businesses get the support they need to thrive. His administration has also developed a Climate Action Plan as a roadmap for how Delaware can combat and prepare for climate change in the years ahead.

Carney served as Delaware’s one member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011 to 2017. During his three terms in Congress, he worked with members of both parties to find solutions to the most important challenges facing the nation. Carney previously served two terms as Delaware’s lieutenant governor and as Delaware’s secretary of finance. Carney lives in Wilmington with his wife Tracey and their two sons, Sam and Jimmy.

“As governor, I took an oath to ‘respect the right of future generations to share the rich historic and natural heritage of Delaware,’ and I’m honored to bring that commitment to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation,” Carney said. “It’s important we preserve our nation’s history for future generations. I look forward to joining the important work of connecting the past to the present by promoting preservation programs and the sustainable use of our country’s resources. I’d like to thank President Biden for this opportunity to serve, and for his administration’s ongoing effort to strengthen our communities.”

Carney is the Governor Member of the ACHP, the first governor to serve on the ACHP since 2010.

About the ACHP: An independent federal agency, the ACHP promotes the economic, educational, environmental, sustainability, and cultural values of historic preservation and advises the President and Congress on historic preservation policy. It also influences federal activities, programs, and policies that affect historic and cultural properties. See www.achp.gov for more information.

