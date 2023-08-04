City of Manassas, VA Consolidates Reporting and Goes Paperless for Work Orders with OpenGov Asset Management
The City of Manassas was plagued by paper and manual data entry. OpenGov was the upgrade it needed.VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Plagued by paper and manual data entry, the City of Manassas, VA was looking for a new way to conduct infrastructure asset management. After a comprehensive search, the City chose OpenGov, a trailblazer in software to support work in local governments.
Located near the major City of Fairfax, VA, and known for its progressive vision for civic management, the City of Manassas struggled with asset management reporting and accountability for work orders due to its outdated system. In its search for a new system, the City wanted a solution that could provide consolidated reporting, paperless operations, and a GIS-centric approach to work management and planning. The search ended with OpenGov’s Cartegraph Asset Management, which was selected for its strong reputation as a leader in local government asset management.
With the implementation of Cartegraph Asset Management, the City of Manassas is excited to upgrade its asset management work. The City will benefit from streamlined workflows, and the power to make informed, data-driven decisions. Moreover, the introduction of a user-friendly mobile application will streamline the work of field workers and underscore the City’s commitment to modernization.
The City of Manassas joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
