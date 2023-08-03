County of Chelan, WA Transforms Budget Management with OpenGov
County of Chelan faced challenges with fragmented data and manual processes. OpenGov provided a solution.WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Facing challenges with siloed budget data and a slow, paper-based process, the County of Chelan was in need of a change. After exhaustive research, the County chose OpenGov, the leading software provider for local government.
Located just a few hours from Seattle, the County of Chelan has always aimed for efficient service delivery. But its Excel-based system for budgeting was time-consuming and did not allow for collaboration between departments. In its work to improve processes, the County wanted a platform that could support multi-year capital improvement planning and precise personnel planning. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning met these needs with its modern, user-friendly interface, the promise of a self-reliant reporting system, and attentive customer support.
In implementing OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the County of Chelan anticipates a major shift in its budgeting operations. The new system will allow the team to collaborate across departments through aligned budget proposals, track performance on strategic objectives, and tie strategic priorities to outcomes. Additionally, the software's ability to quickly provide budget data and analysis will further streamline the County's financial work.
The County of Chelan joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
