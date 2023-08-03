SECU Foundation Supports 20 North Carolina Non-Profits with $800,000 in Capacity Building Grants

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twenty non-profits located across North Carolina have been awarded $800,000 in capacity building grants by SECU Foundation. The funding was part of the Foundation’s Mission Development Grant (MDG) program, providing each non-profit with $40,000 and an approved consultant to help address organizational needs for future business goals and sustainability.



A complement to its large-scale grant awards, the MDG program is important to SECU Foundation’s statewide funding strategy to help expand support to rural counties, historically marginalized populations, and underserved communities. MDGs cover a wide spectrum of support for programming that focuses on housing and shelter; children and youth services; food insecurity; mental health services; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and arts and cultural education.

“These small dollar, high value grants are making a sizeable impact for non-profits whose programs and services are critical to the people of North Carolina,” said SECU Foundation Executive Director Jama Campbell. “Our Mission Development Grant program supports the sustainable development of communities, and we are overjoyed to provide these North Carolina non-profits with funding to meet their current needs and help position them for the future.”

Grantees representing 18 North Carolina counties include:

Several grantees shared thoughts on how the SECU Foundation funding will help support their organizations and advance their work:

Ashe County: Lost Province Center for Cultural Arts (LPCCA) Executive Director Kevin Little said, “This two-year capacity building commitment from SECU Foundation represents a strong partnership in fulfilling our vision of preserving the Lansing School and the unique cultural arts of our region for future generations. LPCCA would like to thank all SECU members, leadership, and SECU Foundation for their generous support and engagement in Lost Province, Lansing, and the school.”

Cumberland and Sampson counties: Falcon Children's Home Director of Development Michael Edds said, "We are so honored to be participating with SECU Foundation to expand the much-needed work of Magnolia Hope, the only licensed home for underage victims of sexual trafficking in North Carolina. This grant will enable us to reach many more victimized young people and give them healing and hope, which can lead to a bright future and a productive life. God bless SECU Foundation for making this possible."

Edgecombe County: Rural Opportunity Institute Strategic Initiatives Program Manager Courtney Wilson said, "Our mission is to build the capacity of rural communities to support people's healing from generational trauma to achieve health, safety, connection, and self-determination. The award from SECU Foundation will support this healing in Nash, Edgecombe, and other surrounding counties in hopes to make Eastern North Carolina an even more amazing place to live, grow, and play."



About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 86 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $50 billion in assets. It serves over 2.7 million members through 275 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $258 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

