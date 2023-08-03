BetterVet Unveils New Brand Look and Launches Enhanced Website and App

Boston, Massachusetts, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterVet, the leading mobile veterinary company dedicated to providing exceptional vet services in pets' homes, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new brand look, website, and app. These changes and upgrades enhance the client experience and better reflect BetterVet’s mission to deliver the best veterinary healthcare experience for pets, pet parents, and care providers.

The fresh and vibrant new brand look and features reflect BetterVet’s ongoing commitment to innovation, compassion, and convenience. The updated logo, colors, and design elements symbolize its evolution as a company while retaining its core values. The launch of BetterVet's redesigned website and user-friendly app unrolled enhanced features that make it easier for pet parents to access expert vet care services. Pet parents can now access a wealth of information and educational resources on pet care, nutrition, behavior, and more. The intuitive interface allows users to schedule appointments with just a few taps, ensuring prompt and personalized care for their furry companions.

Bruce Herzfelder, Co-Founder and CEO of BetterVet expressed his excitement about the company's updates, saying, "Our new brand look and website/app launch represent a significant milestone for BetterVet. We are passionate about raising the standard of pet healthcare and fostering stronger bonds between pets and their families. With our enhanced digital platforms, we aim to make veterinary care more accessible and personalized than ever before."

BetterVet also introduced the “WHOLE Pet" philosophy, developed by their expert veterinarians. This comprehensive approach focuses on five essential elements of a pet's well-being. This philosophy will guide the company’s best practices, ensuring that every aspect of a pet's life is considered to achieve optimal health and happiness.

Pet parents can download BetterVet’s pet-friendly apps on the App Store or Play Store to begin enjoying the new features and easy-to-schedule vet visits.

ABOUT BETTERVET

BetterVet®, founded in 2020, is leading the veterinary industry with its mobile, virtual, and Fear Free® approach to pet care. Combining technology with compassionate, world-class service, BetterVet delivers in-home pet care that leads with both science and heart. You can find BetterVet services in 20 major cities, including Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Denver, and Chicago, or online at: bettervet.com.

