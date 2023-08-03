Accruent Announces Annual Accruent Insights User Conferences in Nashville, USA, and London, England

Austin, TX, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accruent, a leading provider of workplace and asset management solutions for unifying the built environment, today announced full details about their annual Accruent Insights user conferences, to be held in Nashville, USA (August 7-9) and London, England (September 12-13).

Designed exclusively for professionals in workplace, facilities, and asset management, the Accruent Insights conferences present a unique opportunity for attendees to connect and network with our customer and partner community. By providing unparalleled product training, insights, knowledge, and practical experiences, the conferences are designed to enable business growth for our customers and to learn about the latest industry and technology trends.

Attendees will benefit from the Accruent team's accessibility, offering expert advice, on-the-spot training, and personalized consultations. Furthermore, they will be privy to Accruent’s innovation and new product news, updates on product roadmaps, deep-dive training sessions, and thought-provoking talks from prominent industry leaders.

The Nashville conference will feature an extensive lineup of more than 90 sessions led by experts in the field. Session formats will encompass immersive product training, interactive workshops, discussion groups, panels with industry thought leaders and engaging presentations. The conference is set to attract a record number of attendees, providing invaluable networking opportunities with industry experts and like-minded professionals.

Accruent President, Bill Pollak, will kick off the event with an opening keynote. Attendees will also hear from our Chief Product and Technology Officer, Richard Leurig, about key innovations and new product announcements.

The Nashville conference will boast distinguished keynote speaker - Josh Linkner, a globally recognized authority on innovation. As a New York Times bestselling author and accomplished jazz musician, Mr. Linkner's entrepreneurial success includes founding and leading five tech companies that achieved a combined value of over $200 million. His expertise as an advisor to more than 100 startups that generated over $1 billion in investor returns promises to inspire and enlighten attendees.

Pete Mansel, Chief Sales Officer at Accruent, expressed his enthusiasm about the upcoming event, stating, "At Accruent, we firmly believe that people, assets, and facilities are the cornerstone of business productivity. The Accruent Insights conferences are thoughtfully crafted to help participants unify their approach toward the built environment. By offering transformative learnings and unrivaled networking opportunities, attendees will be equipped to adapt to the latest industry advancements, enhance their skill sets, and chart a course for continued business success. This is an event not to be missed!"

Journalists, trade publications, and industry professionals are encouraged to mark their calendars for the Accruent Insights conferences in Nashville and London. These highly anticipated events promise to deliver an unparalleled experience of insights, innovation, and collaboration within the workplace and asset management domains.

