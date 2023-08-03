Discover Steven Taylor's latest album "Touch & Go" for all blues enthusiasts
Soulful voice and incredible guitar skills, captivating and filled with raw emotion and infectious energy.LINIERE, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Steven Taylor is a talented young artist specializing in blues music. With his soulful voice, skillful guitar playing, and heartfelt lyrics, he has already made a name for himself in the industry. He draws inspiration from legends like B.B. King and Stevie Ray Vaughan, but also incorporates his own unique style and sound into his music. As a rising star, Steven Taylor is sure to leave his mark on the world of blues music.
Steven Taylor's latest album Touch and Go is a blasted and filled with excellent tracks. The album boasts of high-quality blues music , It is an impressive release that showcases the talent and ingenuity of Steven Taylor. This release is an excellent music experience.
Touch and Go is a collaborative masterpiece featuring some of the best in the business: Greg Fingers Taylor, Kid Ramos, Tommy Harkenrider and more. The seamless blend of blues, rock, and soul is a testament to the musicianship and creative energy of these artists. From heart-wrenching ballads to upbeat grooves, Touch and Go captures the essence of blues music and takes it to a whole new level. With expertly crafted arrangements and unforgettable performances, Steven has been highly productive over the past few years, having released a respectable 3 full length albums, 1 EP, & two singles so far. This prolific output is a testament to his dedication and commitment to his craft. It's rare to see an artist consistently produce high-quality music at such a rapid pace, but Steven has managed to do just that. His fans continue to eagerly anticipate each new release, and with four already under his belt, it's clear that Steven is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.
Born in Flowood Mississippi He was instilled into Blues music through my father Greg Fingers Taylor early on He inspired me to pursue my dream of being a musician. He shared the stage with a list of incredible musicians and bands including Junior Watson, Kid Ramos, Nathan James, Johnny & Jaalene, Anson Funderburgh, Johnny Moeller, Jerry Jemmott, and many more! Steven's passion for music began at an early age, with a wide array of influences that includes the likes of Otis Rush, Magic Sam, Buddy Guy, BB King, and even his father Greg fingers Taylor. With a life saturated in music, Steven's love for the craft is clear in everything he does, and he is constantly seeking inspiration from the greats that have preceded him. From blues to rock to soul, music has truly been the heart and soul of Steven's life.
Steven is renowned for delivering awe-inspiring live performances that leave audiences spellbound. With his exceptional vocal range and electrifying stage presence, he possesses the rare ability to captivate even the most discerning of music lovers. Whether performing solo or with a band, Steven brings his unique style and energy to every show, delivering unforgettable performances that are truly one of a kind. His ability to connect with fans and create an atmosphere of pure excitement is unmatched, making him one of the most sought-after live performers in the industry today.
In addition, he has scheduled a tour for the US North and East Coast as well as Canada in the spring of 2024. Fans can look forward to seeing him perform in various venues during this tour. Specific dates and locations for the tour have yet to be announced, but more information will be available as the tour approaches.
