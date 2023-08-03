TestGrid Receives Multi Million Dollar Funding. Amazing 12 Month Growth Paves Way

ATLANTA, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestGrid , the leading bootstrapped and profitable end-to-end automation cloud and on-premise testing solution, just received a multi-million dollar Pre-Series A funding from the renowned investor Andy Gaur's investment firm, the founder and CEO of Compunnel . TestGrid witnessed amazing growth and adoption in the last 12 months. It capitalized on this year's down market and assisted companies that wanted to decrease their testing costs without sacrificing testing quality.



TestGrid public cloud has seen a hockey stick growth and is growing at over 20% MOM. TestGrid users span across the globe from 100+ countries and use the platform to perform end to end codeless testing on a combination of 1000+ real mobile devices and browsers. In just 12 months, the company has managed to quintuple its sales and aims to further increase these sales tenfold by the end of this Year.

The company will utilize the funds to introduce its AI for test automation to the developer and tester communities worldwide. TestGrid’s aim is to alleviate the stress associated with end-to-end automation by offering ready-to-use real device and browser infrastructure, enhanced with its advanced codeless automation features.

"We are excited to have secured this Pre-Series A funding," said Harry Rao, CEO of TestGrid. "This capital infusion will play a pivotal role in supporting our mission to revolutionize the testing landscape, further develop our cutting-edge platform, and take our powerful AI for test automation to the community. For us the down market played the role which COVID-19 played for Zoom platform. We have seen a hockey stick growth and helped companies to reduce testing costs without compromising on the quality of their mobile apps and websites. Our codeless automation powered by AI & autoheal helped them to automate up to 100% of their test scenarios and go to market faster.”

"TestGrid has carved its own space in this already busy testing market by offering end-to-end testing along with AI to simplify testing for everyone which resonates strongly with us. We believe that the company is poised for significant growth and success, and we are excited to be a part of this journey," said Andy Gaur, Chairman & CEO Compunnel.

TestGrid recently launched its AI-powered test automation , a revolutionary solution that allows users to translate their manual test cases — written in English, BDD, or CSV — into efficient codeless automation steps. This innovative tool significantly reduces both testing time and costs. Owing to the high demand for this cutting-edge feature, over 100 enterprises have already joined the waitlist to try TestGrid's AI for Test Automation.

About TestGrid

TestGrid is a leading provider of end-to-end automation cloud and on-premise testing solutions. With a focus on simplifying the testing process, TestGrid's innovative AI-powered technology allows organizations to achieve significant time and cost savings while accelerating their go-to-market strategies.