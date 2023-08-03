Christopher D. Andrews joins Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management as Executive Vice President

Christopher’s experience in wealth management and focus on client relationships will make him a great asset to our team.” — Tom Fautrel, President & Co-Founder, Seventy2 Capital

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a client-centered, fast growing, independent wealth management practice headquartered in the Washington – Baltimore region, announced today that Christopher D. Andrews has joined their practice as an Executive Vice President.

“We are excited to welcome Christopher to our Bethesda office, and look forward to collaborating with him,” stated Thomas Fautrel, Seventy2 Capital’s President and Co-Founder. “Christopher’s experience in wealth management and focus on client relationships will make him a great asset to our team.”

Christopher states that he approaches wealth management with two goals: to build relationships with his clients and to invest in high quality companies that can help to provide long-term returns. With over thirty years of industry experience, he specializes in composing solutions tailored to each client. Before joining Seventy2 Capital, he served as a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch, Smith Barney, and Morgan Stanley.

When asked about his new role, Christopher said “I am thrilled to join a team environment that will allow me to better serve my clients. I believe that Seventy2 Capital will provide me with the resources and opportunities I’m seeking to grow my business and expand my offerings.”



About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is a full-service, independent wealth management practice committed to supporting individuals, families, and business owners to achieve their financial goals. We are passionate about the work we do for our clients. We form a deep understanding of our client’s goals and values and then develop and implement customized strategies that fit those objectives. We have been recognized as one of the 2022 Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams - High Net Worth in the United States and 2023 Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams. To learn more, please visit Seventy2Capital.com.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For more than 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (WFAFN), the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients.

