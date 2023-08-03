Algorithmic Trading Market Size Soars as Automated Strategies Gain Momentum | Estimated to Hit USD 31.49 Billion by 2028

Algorithmic Trading Market Forecast

Increasing data availability, demand for speed & efficiency, AI adoption, and regulatory advancements drive algorithmic trading market growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Algorithmic Trading Market Size was $12,143 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow to $31,494 million by 2028, with a predicted CAGR of 12.7% between 2021 and 2028.

The necessity for market surveillance, the rise in demand for dependable, quick, and efficient order execution, and the establishment of supportive governmental rules are the key drivers of the expansion of the worldwide algorithmic trading business. The need for algorithmic trading is also fueled by the surge in desire for lower transaction costs. Lack of risk valuation skills, however, may somewhat impede market expansion.

The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms has revolutionized algorithmic trading. These technologies enable traders to develop sophisticated models that analyze vast amounts of data, identify patterns, and execute trades at lightning speed, leading to increased accuracy and efficiency.

With the growing importance of speed in financial markets, there is a strong emphasis on low-latency trading systems that minimize execution delays. High-frequency trading (HFT) strategies, empowered by algorithmic solutions, capitalize on price discrepancies and fleeting opportunities in milliseconds.

Algorithmic traders are exploring new sources of data beyond traditional market data, including social media sentiment, satellite imagery, and other unconventional datasets. By incorporating alternative data, traders gain unique insights into market movements and can develop innovative trading strategies.

The rise of algorithmic trading has also drawn increased regulatory attention. As a result, traders and financial institutions are prioritizing risk management and compliance measures to mitigate potential systemic risks associated with algorithmic trading strategies.

Some of the key algorithmic trading industry players profiled in the report include 63MOONS, Virtu Financial, Software AG, Refinitiv Ltd. MetaQuotes Software Corp. Symphony Fintech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Argo SE, Tata Consultancy Services, Algo Trader AG, and Tethys. This study includes algorithmic trading market trends, algorithmic trading market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

