Digital Media Solutions, Inc. Announces Second-Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, today announced that it will release its second-quarter results after the U.S. stock market closes on Monday, August 14, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that day.

Interested persons may access a live webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fsq2wefs or may participate via telephone by registering at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb976ca324c584a859ba4165d8b23a2b7. Once registered, participants will have the option of 1) dialing into the call from their phone (via a personalized PIN); or 2) clicking the “Call Me” option to receive an automated call directly to their phone. For either option, registration will be required to access the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) is a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within auto, home, health and life insurance plus a long list of top consumer verticals. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more at https://digitalmediasolutions.com.

Investor Contact
investors@dmsgroup.com

For inquiries related to media, contact marketing@dmsgroup.com


