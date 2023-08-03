Global Telerehabilitation Systems Market projected to grow at significant CAGR close to 20%
Global Telerehabilitation Systems Market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of nearly 20% over the period of 2023 and 2028.
Prime factors driving the market include advancements in telecommunication technology, adoption of virtual healthcare solutions and remote patient monitoring, and the prevalence of chronic conditions.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Global Telerehabilitation Systems Market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of close to 20% between 2023 and 2028.
The prime factors propelling the global telerehabilitation systems market growth include advancements in telecommunication technology, increasing adoption of virtual healthcare solutions, rising demand for remote patient monitoring, and the growing prevalence of chronic conditions requiring rehabilitation services.
A telerehabilitation system is a remote healthcare solution that enables patients to receive rehabilitation services and support from a distance. It utilizes telecommunication technologies, such as video conferencing and remote monitoring, to connect patients with healthcare professionals, allowing them to access personalized rehabilitation exercises, therapy sessions, and guidance from the comfort of their homes. This approach facilitates convenient, cost-effective, and accessible care for individuals who may have mobility limitations or limited access to traditional in-person rehabilitation facilities.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, in Jan 2022, Recovery Plus.health launched a fully integrated and customizable remote cardiac rehab program in response to the alarming statistics showing low compliance with doctor-prescribed treatment plans for cardiovascular disease in the United States. The AI-driven software offers a user-friendly solution for patients recovering from heart attacks or at risk, eliminating common obstacles to outpatient treatment. With features such as digital applications, monitoring devices, 24/7 support, and integration with health records and insurance billing, the platform aims to improve patient outcomes and increase compliance.
Based on service type, the market is segmented into assessment and therapy. The assessment service segment is witnessing rapid growth due to its ability to provide comprehensive remote evaluations, enabling healthcare professionals to diagnose and create personalized treatment plans for patients. This enhanced accessibility and convenience of remote assessments have made it a preferred option for patients and healthcare providers, leading to its notable expansion within the telerehabilitation system market. Assessment service focuses on remote evaluation and diagnosis of patients' conditions whereas the therapy service type involves the delivery of remote rehabilitation exercises, treatment sessions, and support to patients.
Based on the technology used, the market is divided into textual-based technology, e-mail programs, audio-based technology, videoconferencing, and others. Among these segments, video conferencing is witnessing significant growth due to its ability to provide real-time and interactive communication between patients and healthcare professionals. Video conferencing facilitates virtual rehabilitation sessions, enabling therapists to visually assess patients' movements and progress, while also offering patients personalized guidance and support remotely. This technology's increasing adoption is driven by its effectiveness in delivering comprehensive and engaging rehabilitation services, bridging the gap between patients and therapists, and enhancing accessibility to quality care, especially for those with limited mobility or residing in remote locations.
Based on geography, the North American region is projected to dominate the global telerehabilitation systems market. This is due to several factors. North America has a well-established healthcare infrastructure and advanced telecommunication technology, making it conducive to the widespread adoption of telerehabilitation services. The region has a high prevalence of chronic conditions, driving the demand for remote healthcare solutions like telerehabilitation to cater to a large patient population. Moreover, favorable government initiatives and reimbursement policies in countries like the United States and Canada further encourage the implementation of telehealth services, including telerehabilitation, leading to its dominant position in the market share.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global telerehabilitation systems market that have been covered include Evolv Rehabilitation Technologies, 270 Vision Ltd., CoRehab srl, Hinge Health, Inc, SWORD Health, S.A, MIRA Rehab Limited, Bridgeway Senior Healthcare, Motekforce Link, GestureTek Inc., Virtualware Group, Motorika Medical Ltd, and LiteGait among others.
The market study segments the global telerehabilitation systems market on the following basis:
• By Service Type
o Assessment
o Therapy
• By Technology Used
o Textual based technology
o E-mail Programs
o Audio Based Technology
o Videoconferencing
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Others
o Middle East & Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• South Korea
• Others
