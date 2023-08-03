Iowa Transportation Commission to meet Tuesday, Aug. 8 in Clear Lake
Posted on: August 03, 2023
AMES, Iowa – Aug. 3, 2023 – The Iowa Transportation Commission will hold its next business meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8 in Clear Lake at the Fairfield Inn & Suites, 1401 Bayou Road.
Business meeting agenda Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023
|
Time
|
Title
|
Presenter
|
8 a.m.
|
*Approve Minutes of the
|
Cindy Dorhout, commission assistant,
|
Commission Comments
|
Charese E. Yanney, chair
|
Iowa DOT Staff Comments
|
*Commission Guidebook
|
Charese E. Yanney, chair
|
*Transfer of Jurisdiction of Iowa 906 in Council Bluffs
|
Tony Gustafson, director
|
*Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Bondurant
|
Deb Arp, team leader,
|
* Fiscal Year 2024 State Aviation Program
|
Shane Wright,
|
* Public Transit Infrastructure Grant Program Funding Recommendations
|
Brent Paulsen, Modal Transportation Bureau,
|
8:15 a.m.
|
Adjourn
|
*Action items
Public input meeting agenda Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023
*Input meeting will begin shortly after the conclusion of the Commission business meeting
|
Time
|
Title
|
Presenter
|
*8:15 a.m.
|
Opening remarks
|
Charese E. Yanney, chair
|
8:20 a.m.
|
City of Clear Lake
|
Mayor Nelson Crabb
|
8:30 a.m.
|
City of Mason City
|
Fouad Daoud
|
8:45 a.m.
|
North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation
|
Chad Schreck
|
8:55 a.m.
|
Legislator Introductions/Comments
|
9:10 a.m.
|
Dubuque Metropolitan Area Transportation Study (DMATS)
|
Teri Goodmann
|
9:25 a.m.
|
City of Council Bluffs
|
Barry Cleaveland
|
9:35 a.m.
|
Unscheduled Delegations
Transportation tour
The Commission and Iowa Department of Transportation staff meet informally and will tour transportation projects in north central Iowa Monday, Aug. 7, starting at 9 a.m. at the Fairfield Inn & Suites, 1401 Bayou Road. The tour will end around 2:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn & Suites. Transportation-related matters may be discussed, but no action will be taken on the tour.
Monday, Aug. 7, 2023
Informal workshop session
The Commission will meet informally with staff from the Iowa DOT on Monday, Aug. 7, in person and via conference call beginning at 3:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn & Suites, 1401 Bayou Road after the tour. The following transportation-related matters may be discussed, but no action will be taken during the meeting. The items are listed in no particular order and may be discussed at any point during the workshop.
#
Editor’s note: There are two ways to listen to the Iowa Transportation Commission’s informal workshop session or business meeting or public input session when scheduled. The broadcast feed and phone lines are active 15 minutes prior to each meeting or session and discontinued immediately after a meeting ends.
Live audio and some presentation materials will be available via the Microsoft Teams Meeting Teams link.
For those who wish to only join via audio, dial 515-817-6093 and use conference ID 440 237 881#
