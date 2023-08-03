Submit Release
Iowa Transportation Commission to meet Tuesday, Aug. 8 in Clear Lake

Posted on: August 03, 2023


AMES, Iowa – Aug. 3, 2023 – The Iowa Transportation Commission will hold its next business meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8 in Clear Lake at the Fairfield Inn & Suites, 1401 Bayou Road. 

Business meeting agenda Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023

Time

Title

  

Presenter

8 a.m.

*Approve Minutes of the
Tuesday, July 11, 2023, Commission Meeting

  

Cindy Dorhout, commission assistant,
515-239-1067
 

Commission Comments

  

Charese E. Yanney, chair
 

Iowa DOT Staff Comments

    
 

*Commission Guidebook

  

Charese E. Yanney, chair
 

*Transfer of Jurisdiction of Iowa 906 in Council Bluffs

  

Tony Gustafson, director
Field Operations Division,
515-239-1430
 

*Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Bondurant

  

Deb Arp, team leader,
Systems Planning Bureau
515-239-1681
 

* Fiscal Year 2024 State Aviation Program

  

Shane Wright,
Modal Transportation Bureau,
515-239-1048
 

* Public Transit Infrastructure Grant Program Funding Recommendations

  

Brent Paulsen, Modal Transportation Bureau,
515-239-1132

8:15 a.m.

Adjourn

    

*Action items

      


Public input meeting agenda Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023

*Input meeting will begin shortly after the conclusion of the Commission business meeting

 

Time

Title

Presenter

*8:15 a.m.

Opening remarks

Charese E. Yanney, chair

8:20 a.m.

City of Clear Lake

Mayor Nelson Crabb

8:30 a.m.

City of Mason City

Fouad Daoud

8:45 a.m.

North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation

Chad Schreck

8:55 a.m.

Legislator Introductions/Comments

  

9:10 a.m.

Dubuque Metropolitan Area Transportation Study (DMATS)

Teri Goodmann

9:25 a.m.

City of Council Bluffs

Barry Cleaveland

9:35 a.m.

Unscheduled Delegations

  

 

Transportation tour
The Commission and Iowa Department of Transportation staff meet informally and will tour transportation projects in north central Iowa Monday, Aug. 7, starting at 9 a.m. at the Fairfield Inn & Suites, 1401 Bayou Road. The tour will end around 2:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn & Suites. Transportation-related matters may be discussed, but no action will be taken on the tour.

Monday, Aug. 7, 2023

Informal workshop session
The Commission will meet informally with staff from the Iowa DOT on Monday, Aug. 7, in person and via conference call beginning at 3:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn & Suites, 1401 Bayou Road after the tour. The following transportation-related matters may be discussed, but no action will be taken during the meeting. The items are listed in no particular order and may be discussed at any point during the workshop.

#

Editor’s note: There are two ways to listen to the Iowa Transportation Commission’s informal workshop session or business meeting or public input session when scheduled. The broadcast feed and phone lines are active 15 minutes prior to each meeting or session and discontinued immediately after a meeting ends.

Live audio and some presentation materials will be available via the Microsoft Teams Meeting Teams link.

For those who wish to only join via audio, dial 515-817-6093 and use conference ID 440 237 881#

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Nikita Rainey, Civil Rights Bureau Director at 515-239-1304 or by email at [email protected].

