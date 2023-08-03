Rich Castaldo: The End of Lincoln's Republican Party

Rich Castaldo talking to residents in NJ

PERTH AMBOY, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rich Castaldo, Chief Executive of BPM expressed his concern about the current state of the Republican Party. Castaldo, who deeply admires President Lincoln as our nation's greatest leader to date, believes that the party has lost its way by becoming more focused on winning a culture war rather than addressing the real issues that matter most to working-class Americans.

Having longed to be a part of the Party that Lincoln once led, Castaldo now finds himself disheartened by the direction it has taken. He recognizes that, historically, the Republican Party stood for principles of equality, civil rights, and economic opportunity, values that were embodied by President Lincoln. However, in recent times, Castaldo feels that these core principles have taken a backseat, as the party seems to prioritize divisive cultural battles.

"I idolize President Abraham Lincoln, whose leadership was defined by unity and compassion," said Castaldo. "But regrettably, the current Republican Party has shifted its focus away from the issues that directly impact the working-class people it once championed."

Castaldo, whose upbringing in an abandoned navy home project in NYC instilled in him a deep understanding of the challenges faced by working-class families, expresses concern about the influence of corporate oligarchs within both major parties. He believes that only a select few elected officials genuinely represent the interests of everyday Americans, while the rest may be beholden to corporate interests.

"While both parties may have their flaws, I was raised as a Democrat by a single-mom, especially due to President Clinton’s policies which helped my mom get by. Specifically the Earned Income Tax Credit that really helped my mom who was a struggling on-call worker at a local nursing home. " Castaldo explains, "the Democratic Party has always been the party of working-class people, advocating for policies that address their concerns and fighting for single moms like mine. On the other hand, some elements within the Republican Party appear to be more focused on 'owning the libs', denying outcomes of elections, storming the capitol and following radical influencers seeking personal gain."

“I also believe President John F. Kennedy had the right idea for the nation. If we can get back to a Kennedy style of governance where the people are put at the forefront of American Policy not the Washington bureaucrats and corporate donors then we can better serve the American people and finally get things done.”

Castaldo went on to say, “Our nation needs a serious upgrade. Our education system is archaic, we’re falling far behind other nations such as China, Russia and even Vietnam in STEM and technology fields and both parties seem more interested in jailing each other than working together for the good of the nation. America cannot continue this way if we want to continue to be a global superpower and beacon of hope around the world.”

As Castaldo shares his thoughts on the state of the Republican Party, he emphasized that his views are rooted in his admiration for President Lincoln and the principles he embodied during a pivotal time in American history.

In conclusion, Rich Castaldo remains committed to promoting the values of unity, compassion, and equality exemplified by President Lincoln. As he reflects on the current state of the Republican Party, Castaldo hopes they will one day return to the principles that made it the Party of Abraham Lincoln.

About Rich Castaldo:

Rich Castaldo is a passionate advocate for the principles of President Abraham Lincoln and firmly believes in the power of unity, equality and compassion to bring about positive change. As an individual raised by a single mother in an abandoned navy home project in NYC, Castaldo understands the challenges faced by working-class families and remains committed to advocating for their interests. He believes harnessing the power of technology can help America regain its once unmatched dominance.