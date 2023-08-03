888 partners with Nuvei to enhance its payment experience in the U.S.

Leading iGaming operator is leveraging Nuvei technology and expertise to increase acceptance rates

MONTREAL, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, announces today that it has been selected by 888, a leading global iGaming operator, to boost its card acquiring and local payment method capabilities to accelerate its growth in the large and expanding U.S. iGaming landscape. 888 is leveraging Nuvei’s superior technology platform, extensive acquiring reach, instant bank-to-bank payments, and deep knowledge of regulated iGaming markets to maximize payments acceptance and optimize its risk management.

Supporting its growth in the U.S. is the latest expansion of Nuvei’s longstanding global partnership with 888, including an existing relationship driving enhanced player experience at the cashier. In addition to enabling 888 to accept deposits, players can instantly withdraw funds from their 888 account directly to their bank card or via Nuvei Instant Bank Transfer, the U.S. iGaming industry’s first payment method for instant account-to-account deposits and payouts.

Nuvei has provided payments services to 888 in Europe since 2017 and enabled 888 to launch in Ontario, Canada, once the province launched its newly regulated iGaming market in April 2022.

888 VP of U.S. Marketing, Noam Klivitzky, commented on the announcement: “Enabling players to deposit and withdraw funds from their iGaming accounts seamlessly and securely is critical to the overall platform experience. At 888 we’re committed to offering the most comprehensive iGaming experience in the market, so we’re excited to add Nuvei’s card acquiring capabilities alongside its Instant Bank Transfer solution. Nuvei has a rich heritage of enabling iGaming operators to maximize their payments’ performance in regulated markets across the globe.”

Nuvei Chair and CEO Philip Fayer added: “We’re thrilled to continue to grow our relationship with 888 and support its global expansion in the U.S. and beyond. Instant, convenient, and secure deposits and payouts are critical to winning players in the rapidly expanding U.S. iGaming landscape. Optimizing card payment acceptance is a key component of the cashier experience, and Nuvei has decades of experience supporting operators maximize their revenue growth.”

The announcement is the latest from Nuvei as it continues to demonstrate why it is the global leader for payments in the iGaming industry. Offering iGaming operators optimized conversion rates to accelerate growth and maximize revenues, as well as unparalleled experiences for players, is why so many operators rely on Nuvei technology in their cashier.

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 47+ markets, 150 currencies and more than 600 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

About 888/Sports Illustrated Sportsbook

888 partnered with Authentic Brands Group (ABG) and Sports Illustrated to help launch SI Sportsbook back in 2021. Since then, the partnership has successfully launched its sportsbook brand in three states, and launched its first casino brand, SI Casino, earlier this year in the state of Michigan. Dedicated to providing a first-class betting experience powered by 888’s world-class casino and gambling technology, both sportsbook and casino brands offer a wide variety of gaming options for all players. They work to blend the history of the Sports Illustrated brand into the world of sports’ newest and most exciting mediums that is sports betting.

