India Steel Grain Silo and Storage Market is projected to grow at significant CAGR close to 25%

Surging agricultural production in India has propelled the need for increased storage capacity and fluctuations in grain prices underscore the need for efficient storage to mitigate economic risks.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the India Steel Grain Silo and Storage Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 25% between 2023 and 2028.
Grain silos and storage units offer essential protection against insects and contribute to the efficiency of handling operations. These silos are typically employed to house fermented feed, known as silage, differentiating them from grain bins that are specifically designed for grain storage. In modern agricultural practices, three prevalent types of silos are utilized such as bunker silos, tower silos, and silo bags.
The surge in India’s agricultural production has propelled the demand for increased storage capacity. Moreover, fluctuations in grain prices further underscore the need for efficient storage solutions to mitigate economic risks. Additionally, a wave of increased investments, particularly directed towards technological advancements in the sector, is also fueling this growth.
The cyclical nature of agriculture significantly influences the Indian steel grain silo and storage market, acting as a restraining factor. During harvesting periods, the demand for storage is high, leading to the optimal use of the silos. However, during off-seasons, these storage facilities may remain underused or even unutilized. This inconsistent pattern of use directly impacts the overall profitability, as the maintenance and operational costs for these structures persist irrespective of their usage levels. Consequently, the seasonal fluctuations in grain production and storage requirements can have a detrimental effect on the India steel grain silo and storage market.
Multiple collaborations and investments in the Indian steel grain silo and storage market, for instance in October 2022, The Food Corporation of India (FCI) laid out plans to build modern steel silos with a capacity of 111.125 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT). These silos will be established at 249 sites distributed over 12 states, following a Hub & Spoke model. The project will be executed under a Public-Private Partnership and entails a total estimated investment of approximately 9236 crores.
Also, in February 2021, in a pioneering move to curtail cereals wastage during storage in India, the Union Government initiated a pilot project focused on establishing steel silos for rice. While the country already possesses such silos for wheat, this marks the first-ever commissioned project specifically dedicated to rice storage.
The India steel grain silo and storage market, based on type is classified into flat bottom and hopper bottom silos. Flat bottom silos are known for their versatile storage capacity this silo serves as a versatile storage solution, accommodating both short-term and long-term crop storage like oil seeds and various granulated, free-flowing materials. On the other hand, hopper bottom silos are designed to facilitate efficient grain discharge and are often preferred for handling bulk quantities.
The India steel grain silo and storage market, based on the grain type is classified into rice and wheat. These segmented storage solutions cater specifically to the distinct requirements of each grain type, ensuring optimal preservation and quality maintenance.
The steel grain silo and storage market in India is categorized on a state-by-state basis, with key segments including Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, and Gujarat. These states represent the most significant regions in the context of the market.
As part of the competitive intelligence section of the study, the major players operating in the India steel grain silo and storage market have been covered and analyzed. These include AGI, Adani Group, AGCO Corporation, Feaster India, Lorandi Silos India Pvt Ltd, TSI Steels., Bentall Rowlands Silo Storage Ltd., Rostfrei Steels Private Limited, Krishna Grain System Pvt. Ltd., Osaw Agro Industries Private Limited, P Square Technologies, Pneucon Procee Technology, Fowler Westrup (India) Pvt. Ltd, Raj Deep Envirocon LLP, Akar Shakti Engg. Industries, Green Silos, Arsenal Steel Silos Machinery Pvt Ltd, and Water Tank India among other significant market players.
