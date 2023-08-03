Surface Mount Technology Market estimated to reach US$13.70 billion by 2028
The surface mount technology (SMT) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.64% from US$8,734.778 million in 2021 to US$13,702.120 million in 2028.
As demand for smaller, lighter, and more powerful electronic devices grows, the SMT business is expanding and innovating to satisfy these changing demands.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Surface Mount Technology Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.64% between 2023 and 2028 to reach US$13,702.120 million by 2028.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
The prime factor driving the surface mount technology market growth is the increasing demand for compact and lightweight electronic devices.
Surface Mount Technology (SMT) is a booming market sector in the electronics industry. Electronic components are assembled directly onto the surface of printed circuit boards (PCBs), removing the requirement for traditional through-hole components. SMT offers several advantages such as better component density, lower cost, and increased production efficiency. As demand for smaller, lighter, and more powerful electronic devices grows, the SMT business is expanding and innovating to satisfy these changing demands. The surface mount technology market has grown significantly as a result of its broad acceptance in the electronics sector.
Compact and lightweight electronic devices are in high demand across several industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, and medical equipment. SMT allows for the direct assembly of smaller and lighter components onto PCBs, making it perfect for fulfilling these objectives. Miniaturisation advances have resulted in the creation of smaller electronic components such as microcontrollers, sensors, and integrated circuits. The ability of SMT to handle these tiny components with precision and accuracy has driven its rise even further. When compared to traditional through-hole mounting methods, SMT provides greater production efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Since SMT methods are highly automated, they result in quicker production rates and lower labour costs, making them an appealing alternative for electronic makers. Furthermore, SMT enables increased component density on PCBs, resulting in enhanced device performance.
With fast technological improvements and the need to fit more capability into smaller devices, this has become critical. Automation and robots in SMT production have increased productivity and precision while reducing mistakes, propelling the business ahead. The rising consumer electronics and automotive sectors have also played important roles in the expansion of SMT. As these sectors continue to innovate and offer new products, there is a greater need for efficient and dependable SMT solutions. Furthermore, the worldwide drive for 5G infrastructure and developments in telecommunications has resulted in an increase in demand for SMT solutions to assist the development of innovative devices and equipment. Finally, the fast expansion of electronics production in emerging nations has fuelled the SMT industry even more. China, India, and Southeast Asian countries have emerged as significant participants in the electronics sector, fuelling demand for SMT technology and services in these regions.
Access sample report or view details:
https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/surface-mount-technology-market
The surface mount technology market has been categorized based on type, industry vertical, and geography. The market has been segmented based on type into screen print equipment, soldering equipment, cleaning equipment, and others. Industry Vertical is further classified into telecommunication, consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, and others.
By region, the surface mount technology market was led by Asia-Pacific (APAC). Because of the large presence of electronics manufacturing, APAC dominates the industry, notably China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. These nations are key production centres for consumer electronics, automotive, and other electronic devices. The competitive edge of the region is based on its trained workforce, modern manufacturing skills, and supporting government policies. Furthermore, the increasing usage of IoT devices, the construction of 5G infrastructure, and rising consumer demand for innovative electronic goods have supported the expansion of the Asia-Pacific SMT market.
As a part of the report, the key companies operating in the surface mount technology market that have been covered include Fuji Corporation, Hitachi, Juki Corporation, Viscom AG, Nordson Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd, Delta Electronics, Saki Corporation, ASM Pacific Technology Limited, and Mycronic among other significant market players.
The market report segments the global surface mount technology market on the following basis:
• By Equipment
o Screen Print Equipment
• Automatic
• Semi-Automatic & Manual
o Soldering Equipment
• Reflow
• Wave
o Inspection Equipment
• SPI
• AOI
o Placement Equipment
• Sequential
• Parallel
o Cleaning Equipment
o Repair & Rework Equipment
• By Industry Vertical
o Telecommunication
o Consumer Electronics
o Automotive
o Healthcare
o Others
• By Geography
o Americas
• USA
• Others
o Europe Middle East and Africa
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• Taiwan
• South Korea
• Others
Explore More Reports:
• Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/photonic-integrated-circuit-pic-market
• Global Circuit Breaker Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-circuit-breaker-market
• Flexible Circuits Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/flexible-circuits-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
+1 850-250-1698
info@knowledge-sourcing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn