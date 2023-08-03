Team One Announces New Leadership for Dallas Office

Team One Appoints Next Generation Leaders; Putting Creativity and Collaboration on A Pedestal with Organizational Moves.



LOS ANGELES, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As an agency that began as a small team with a big mission and is named accordingly, teamwork is the vital heartbeat of Team One. Today, Team One fittingly announces new collaborative leadership for its thriving Dallas office. Amanda Abrams and Joel Dons will take the reins as the new co-leads of Team One Dallas. The duo will oversee nearly 70 exceptional people specializing in media, technology, creative, strategy, analytics and account management, ushering in a new era of innovation and unparalleled client partnership.

Abrams is promoted to Executive Creative Director and Co-Lead of Team One Dallas, adding to her current creative responsibilities, building agency culture, and launching cross-platform ideas, bigger than ads. Dons is promoted to Executive Director, Client Partner and Co-lead of Team One Dallas, leading integrated teams and supporting clients to achieve their highest aspirations.

“Elevating Joel and Amanda is a tribute to their achievements and a testament of the success of the entire Dallas team, a dedicated group who bring a powerful commitment to elevate the agency and deeply support our clients’ marketing transformation,” said Julie Michael, CEO of Team One. “Joel and Amanda have worked together for nine years, and are responsible for leading many of Team One’s best launches. As our Dallas team continues to grow, Joel and Amanda will unleash creativity and collaboration for the benefit of our employees and our clients. I only expect our success to accelerate.”

"Throughout my career at Team One, I’ve had the privilege to work with brands I love and colleagues that have inspired me,” said Dons. “I’m looking forward to this next chapter in Dallas, partnering with Amanda and to continuing to harness the power of creativity, data and technology for our clients. It’s a special honor to take the lead on our successful Lexus National business and am confident that this team will continue to set a high bar for the future.”

“With Team One, I’ve had the freedom and support to go after really interesting creative opportunities, many with Joel as my partner. This is no exception,” said Abrams. “We have such an amazing group of talent in the Dallas office, covering all disciplines. We think on a large scale with the tenacity and camaraderie of a smaller office.”

Team One has celebrated growth while simultaneously creating transformative work for current clients. Among their recent accolades is a Bronze Effie awarded to Team One for their Brand Integration and Partnership work for Lexus and 100 Thieves, as well as Two Gold and one Silver Adrian Awards for “Gift Like No Other” for The Ritz-Carlton.

About Team One

Team One is Publicis Groupe’s fully integrated media, digital and communications agency dedicated to helping premium brands thrive in the modern media landscape. With 450 employees, Team One has six North American offices, including its Los Angeles headquarters, Dallas, New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Boise. Team One clients include Lexus and the Lexus Dealer Association, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, Barclays Bank, Marriott International, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, KB Home, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP Inc., Simplot, and Cathay Pacific Airlines. Adding a 2023 Bronze Effie to the list of accolades, Team One continues to be recognized for its industry-leading work and unique culture that encourages innovation at all levels. To learn more about the agency’s work, team, and innovation ethos, visit TeamOne-USA.com.

Press Contact:

Melanie Capruso

Melanie.capruso@digennaro-usa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8559475-52e5-4da9-be8b-baffe864bdf9