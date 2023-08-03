Seropositive Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment Market to Experience Substantial Growth of US$ 54.30 Billion by 2033 | Fact.MR Analysis

Introduction of Combination Therapies Generating Growth Opportunities for Seropositive Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Producers

Rockville , Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global seropositive rheumatoid arthritis treatment market is valued at US$ 32.30 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2033.



Seropositive rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disorder characterized by chronic inflammation of the joints, leading to pain, stiffness, and swelling. It is called seropositive because of the presence of specific autoantibodies in the patient’s blood, including rheumatoid factor (RF) and anti-cyclic citrullinated peptide (anti-CCP) antibodies. The condition affects millions of people worldwide and significantly impacts their quality of life. Over the years, advancements in medical science have led to the development of various treatment options contributing to the growth of the seropositive rheumatoid arthritis treatment market.

Biological drugs and disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) are emerging as the effective treatment option for seropositive RA. These drugs target specific immune pathways and show promising results in managing disease progression and improving patients’ symptoms. Also, the combination of therapies plays a vital role in the treatment of seropositive rheumatoid arthritis.

With the growing understanding of the heterogeneity of RA, there is a shift toward personalized medicines. Biomarker testing is gaining importance in identifying patients who are more likely to respond to specific treatments, enabling physicians to choose the most effective therapy for each individual. As the patents for some biological drugs are expiring, demand for biosimilars is expected to expand, generating opportunities for both existing as well as new players. Biosimilars offer a more cost-effective alternative to their originator biologics, improving patient access to advanced treatments.



Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 54.30 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 5.3% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global seropositive rheumatoid arthritis treatment market is projected to reach US$ 54.3 billion by 2033.

High incidence of seropositive rheumatoid arthritis and better access to advanced treatments are driving the growth of the United States market for seropositive rheumatoid arthritis treatment.

Sales of seropositive rheumatoid arthritis drugs in Germany are forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2033.

The market in China is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% through 2033.

Demand for disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 5.6% over the next 10 years.



“Rising prevalence of seropositive RA, especially among the aging population, is stimulating the demand for drugs used in the treatment of seropositive rheumatoid arthritis,” says Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Analysis

Ley market players such as:-

AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer Inc., Alkem Laboratories, and Roche Holding AG are investing heavily in clinical trials, product launches, and marketing to gain a competitive edge.

Teva and Celltrion Healthcare introduced the rheumatoid arthritis medication TRUXIMA (rituximab-abbs) injectable in May 2020.

Alkem Laboratories introduced ibuprofen and famotidine pills in August 2021 to treat osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis patients in the United States.

Seropositive Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment Industry Research Segmentation

By Drug Class: Corticosteroids Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Steroids Disease-modifying Anti-rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs) Biologics

By Route of Administration: Oral Subcutaneous Intravenous

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies e-Commerce

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global seropositive rheumatoid arthritis treatment market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on drug class (corticosteroids, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), steroids, disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs), biologics), route of administration (oral, subcutaneous, intravenous), and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, e-Commerce), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

