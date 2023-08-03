Wine And Champagne Gifts Now Offers Same-Day Delivery in Northern VA

Unburden Your Last-Minute Gift-Giving Concerns with Wine And Champagne Gifts' Expedited Same-Day Delivery Across Key Cities in Northern Virginia.

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instant Gifting - the company Wine And Champagne Gifts is proud to announce its expansion into Northern VA with same-day delivery services. This latest move allows customers to conveniently order and receive their gift baskets within 24 hours, completely changing up the traditional home delivery experience.



Customers can opt for same-day delivery in Northern Virginia for any item on the Wine And Champagne Gifts catalog, from luxurious wine gift baskets and unique champagne gift baskets , to sophisticated gift boxes and more. Plus, customers can even personalize certain gift baskets with a personalized message, helping them create the perfect gift for any occasion.

In a conversation with the product manager, they shared that they are always looking for ways to make gift-giving more convenient and memorable for customers. They hope that the expansion of same-day delivery in Northern Virginia will help customers celebrate their upcoming occasions with ease, whether it’s an intimate wish, a birthday greeting, or a corporate event.

To access the Virginia Same-Day Wine Delivery Service , customers simply need to add their favorite gift item to their cart before 2 p.m. and select the “same-day delivery” option at checkout with a nominal fee of $50. The gift will then be delivered to the recipient’s home or office the same day.

The company also shared a list of Northern Virginia cities where they are offering same-day delivery, which customers can easily find on their website. The cities include Ashburn, Sterling, Herndon, Reston, Tysons, Falls Church, Arlington, Leesburg, Potomac, McLean, Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Great Falls, Pimmit Hills, Clifton, Chantilly, Centreville, and Annandale.

About Wine And Champagne Gifts

Wine And Champagne Gifts is a renowned online gift retailer, specialist in offering elegant gifts such as wines, champagnes, and gift baskets suitable for all occasions. Their collection ranges from wine gift baskets to Champagne gifts; they offer one-of-a-kind selections designed to make any occasion special. Dedicated to providing customers with the highest quality service and selection, along with timely delivery options in the United States.

Head to https://www.wineandchampagnegifts.com/ for more information.

​​Company Contact number: +1 2024598489

Email: contact@wineandchampagnegifts.com