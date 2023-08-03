Retail Business Services Summer Interns Lead Day of Service

Interns Across Four RBS Campuses Take Part in Day of Giving

QUINCY, Mass., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Business Services (RBS), the services company of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA, held its annual Intern Day of Service this past Tuesday, Aug. 1. The volunteer opportunity is part of the company’s RBS Cares program, which recognizes the importance of serving local communities where associates and interns live and work.



Interns across various business functions took part in several volunteer opportunities along the East Coast. In Salisbury, N.C., interns partnered with Rowan Helping Ministries – a nonprofit that provides shelter, meals and crisis assistance for Rowan County individuals and families in need – to package food and prepare pallets for distribution in their Salisbury food pantry. In Quincy, Mass., teams partnered with Community Servings, a nonprofit food and nutrition program in Massachusetts. There, interns assisted in the preparation and packaging of scratch-made, medically tailored meals for those in need. And at the Landover, Md., and Carlisle, Pa. offices, interns participated in a back-to-school supplies drive to support local students.

“Our interns arrived this summer hoping to make an impact on the company,” said Roger Wheeler, President of Retail Business Services. “I am incredibly proud of how this mindset translated into making a positive impact on our local communities, as well.”

The Day of Service was entirely coordinated by RBS interns, in addition to completing their summer projects. This included connecting with community partners, organizing the events and managing fellow interns’ involvement. Further, through the RBS Cares program, the RBS interns donated $2,023 to both Rowan Helping Ministries and Community Servings in honor of their 2023 internship class.

“Having the ability to plan an event of this magnitude is incredibly rewarding,” said Alex Blumenthal, RBS communications intern. “It’s inspiring to see the care RBS has for its community partners and the impact we can make with both volunteer efforts and donations.”

For more information about the Retail Business Services Intern Program, visit https://www.retailbusinessservices.com/internships.

About Retail Business Services

Retail Business Services is the services company of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA, currently providing services to five omnichannel grocery brands: Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. Retail Business Services leverages the scale of the local brands to drive synergies and provides industry-leading expertise, insights and analytics to local brands to support their strategies with services that include Business Integrity Services (Legal, Risk Management, Quality Assurance), Business Services (HR Technology Systems and Process Management), Communications, Omnichannel Service, Finance Business Services, Financial Planning and Analysis, Human Resources, Indirect Sourcing, Procurement, Information Technology, Pharmacy Services, Store Development, Leasing, Facilities Support, and Strategy and Business Development. We are committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and we foster a community of belonging where everyone is valued. For more information, visit www.retailbusinessservices.com .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5106b994-b28a-4ae3-bf85-6ce18c2bb73a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d13a5b1-68b9-4e82-88a0-d9dbd2692448

MEDIA CONTACTS: Christy Phillips-Brown 704-310-2221 Erin DeWaters 704-310-3884