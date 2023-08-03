SCADA Market Trends 2023-2028, Share, Growth (CAGR of 4.6%), and Latest Industry Insights

SCADA Market Size

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group's latest research report, titled "SCADA Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the SCADA market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global SCADA market size reached US$ 20.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 26.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during 2023-2028.

SCADA Market Overview :

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) is a system that monitors and controls industrial processes by collecting data and then transmitting them to a central control system that makes decisions for desired process outcomes. These systems are designed with scalable hardware and software components that work together to collect data from sensors and other devices. They function by providing real-time feedback to the control system and offering a centralized interface for monitoring and controlling multiple industrial processes from a single location. As a result, they help in increasing efficiency and productivity and enhance safety in industrial processes.

Global SCADA Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising adoption of automation in various end-use industries, such as heavy machinery, energy, and utilities. This can be attributed to the escalating demand for real-time monitoring, operational efficiency and control of manufacturing processes. In line with this, continual technological advancements such as Big Data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) is providing an impetus to the market.

Furthermore, an enhanced focus on cybersecurity is resulting in a higher uptake of SCADA systems equipped with robust security features to protect against cyber threats. Additionally, the rising popularity of cloud-based business operations is leading to the growing adoption of cloud-based SCADA systems, which is creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include rapid digitization, growing usage of SCADA in critical healthcare systems and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• ABB Ltd.

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Rockwell Automation, Inc.

• Schneider Electric SE

• Siemens AG

• Alstom

• General Electric Co.

• Honeywell International, Inc.

• Omron Corporation

• Yokogawa Electric Corporation

• Iconics Inc.

• Elynx Technologies, LLC

• Enbase LLC

• Globalogix

• Inductive Automation

Breakup by Component:

• Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

• Remote Terminal Units (RTU)

• Human Machine Interface (HMI)

• Communication Systems

• Others

Breakup by Architecture:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Breakup by End-User:

• Oil and Gas

• Power

• Water and Wastewater

• Manufacturing

• Chemicals and Petrochemicals

• Pharmaceutical

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

