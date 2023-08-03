Governor Shapiro Announces Corrugated Partners Group Will Invest $52.7 Million to Establish New Manufacturing Operation in Pennsylvania, Creating 80 New Jobs

With support from Shapiro Administration, the corrugated sheets manufacturer chose Pennsylvania over other states to invest at least $52.7 million and create 80 new jobs in Franklin County

With this investment, the Shapiro Administration has secured over $700 million in private sector investments to support Pennsylvania communities since taking office

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced that Corrugated Partners Group, a manufacturing company which produces materials for boxes, chose Pennsylvania over other states to invest $52.7 million to build a new manufacturing operation. This investment will create at least 80 new good-paying jobs in Franklin County within the next three years.

The Corrugated Partners Group’s manufacturing operation will be known as Keystone Sheets, and its first location in Pennsylvania will be a 420,000-square-foot facility at 1465 Nitterhouse Drive in Chambersburg. From this facility, the company will be able to serve customers in the mid-Atlantic region and primarily produce single, double, and triple wall corrugated sheets – materials that form the boxes that carry the necessities of life to businesses, hospitals, pharmacies, and homes across North America.

“My Administration is moving at the speed of business, and we’re helping companies make transformational investments that are bringing good-paying jobs to Pennsylvania and positioning us to be a leader in innovation and economic development,” said Governor Shapiro. “I’m thrilled that the Commonwealth won this advanced manufacturing project over other states and am pleased to welcome Corrugated Partners Group to Franklin County. Investments like this one support Pennsylvania’s economy by creating good-paying jobs that support our local communities – and we will continue to compete aggressively for great projects like this one as we send the clear message to the world that Pennsylvania is open for business.”

Today’s announcement builds on the renewed focus on economic growth under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, including the recent announcements that packaging system manufacturer EAM-Mosca will create at least 50 new jobs and invest more than $20.6 million to expand its manufacturing operation in Luzerne County and that Schless Bottles will relocate to Pennsylvania and create nearly 100 new manufacturing jobs in Allentown. Since January, Governor Shapiro has announced over $700 million in new private sector investment in Pennsylvania as a direct result of his Administration’s work.

The Shapiro Administration is committed to transforming Pennsylvania government to move at the speed of business – and in his first month in office, Governor Shapiro signed an executive order to improve the Commonwealth’s licensing, permitting, and certification processes, beginning a comprehensive review of how long it takes agencies to process applications and how workers and businesses apply online. Since taking office, the Department of State’s Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations has dramatically reduced the average processing times for business and corporate filings from eight weeks to two days or less.

Corrugated Partners Group received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $400,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $160,000 workforce development grant to train workers. The company was also encouraged to apply for tax credits through the Manufacturing Tax Credit Program.

“Manufacturing is an integral part of Pennsylvania’s economy, and I am proud that the DCED team could assist the Corrugated Partners Group as they establish their first location in Pennsylvania with Keystone Sheets,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “This project is creating 80 new jobs and will have a positive economic impact in Franklin County for years to come. The Shapiro Administration is happy to welcome another leading manufacturing company to the Commonwealth.”

Corrugated Partners Group is a collaborative network of sheet feeders, producing more than 20% of the country’s corrugated sheet requirements. The network employs over 1,200 individuals across 15 plants in the United States.

“The collaborative efforts of the Franklin County Area Development Corporation and the Shapiro Administration was instrumental in Corrugated Partners Group’s decision to locate Keystone Sheets in Chambersburg,” said Mike Ross, President, Franklin County Area Development Corporation. “The creation of 80 manufacturing jobs will have a significant impact on our local economy.”

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the Governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

