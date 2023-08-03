Remote Healthcare Market Size & Share to Surpass $25.1 Bn by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Vantage Market Research, the Remote Healthcare Market has experienced a remarkable surge in recent years, fueled by various significant factors. These driving forces encompass the rising incidence of chronic diseases, the gradual aging of the population, the scarcity of healthcare professionals, and remarkable technological advancements. Moreover, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has acted as a catalyst, expediting the widespread acceptance and utilization of remote healthcare solutions. As people look for ways to access essential healthcare services while minimizing their exposure to the virus, the demand for remote healthcare has seen an unprecedented rise.



As per the insights provided by Vantage Market Research, the Global Remote Healthcare Market is projected to reach an impressive valuation of USD 25.1 Billion by the year 2030. This estimated growth signifies the increasing importance and adoption of remote healthcare solutions across the globe. Furthermore, the market is expected to exhibit a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.2% from 2023 to 2030, underscoring its substantial potential for expansion in the coming years.

The future of the remote healthcare market appears promising, with sustained growth expected in the upcoming years. Several key factors are anticipated to drive this growth and further solidify the position of remote healthcare as a vital component of modern healthcare systems. The increasing use of smartphones and other mobile devices is a significant driver behind the expansion of remote healthcare. Mobile technology has revolutionized the way healthcare services are delivered, enabling patients to access healthcare resources, schedule appointments, and communicate with healthcare providers conveniently and in real-time. The widespread availability of smartphones and mobile applications has facilitated the adoption of telemedicine, virtual consultations, and remote patient monitoring, making healthcare more accessible to individuals in various geographical locations.

Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have also had a profound impact on the remote healthcare landscape. These technologies have enhanced the capabilities of remote healthcare solutions, enabling more accurate diagnoses, personalized treatment plans, and efficient health monitoring. AI-powered chatbots and virtual health assistants have become valuable tools for patient engagement and support, providing timely responses to medical inquiries and assisting in healthcare management.

Key Highlights

By Service, the Remote Patient Monitoring segment is anticipated to mention the fastest market growth during the forecast period.

By End-User, the Patient segment is expected to witness maximum market growth over the projected period.

In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 40.30%.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness maximum market growth during the forecast period.

Top Companies in Global Remote Healthcare Market

Advanced ICU Care (U.S.)

BioTelemetry (U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands)

Teladoc Health (U.S.)

Vivify Health (U.S.)

AirStrip Technologies (U.S.)

Medtronic (Ireland)

InTouch Technologies (Canada)

American Well (U.S.)

Resideo Life Care Solutions (U.S.)

The remote healthcare market encompasses a wide array of technologies and solutions that revolutionize the way healthcare services are delivered. It primarily focuses on leveraging technology to provide medical care to patients from a distance, eliminating the need for physical visits to healthcare facilities. This transformational approach brings numerous benefits, such as enhanced accessibility, improved convenience, cost-effectiveness, and early detection of health issues.

One of the key components of the remote healthcare market is telemedicine. Telemedicine enables remote consultations between patients and healthcare providers through video calls or telephone. This virtual interaction allows patients to receive medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment recommendations from the comfort of their homes. By minimizing the need for in-person visits, telemedicine provides a convenient and efficient way for patients to access healthcare services, particularly for those living in remote or underserved areas. Additionally, telemedicine helps reduce the burden on healthcare facilities, leading to cost savings for both patients and healthcare providers.

Mobile health applications (mHealth apps) also play a vital role in the remote healthcare market. These apps offer a range of functionalities, from facilitating appointment scheduling and medication reminders to providing personalized health information and tracking fitness activities. mHealth apps empower patients to take an active role in their health management, promote healthy behaviors, and foster better communication between patients and healthcare providers. They are user-friendly tools that enhance patient engagement and adherence to treatment plans.

Top Trends in Global Remote Healthcare Market

The widespread use of digital devices, particularly smartphones and tablets, has played a pivotal role in driving the adoption of remote healthcare services. The easy access to these devices has democratized healthcare, enabling both healthcare providers and patients to leverage technology for medical purposes. As a result, there has been a notable surge in demand for various remote healthcare solutions, all of which contribute to improved healthcare accessibility and efficiency.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 6.5 Billion Market Size (2030) USD 25.1 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2030) 18.2% North America Revenue Share 40.3% Historic Period 2016 to 2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Recent Development of the Global Remote Healthcare Market

June 2022: Point32Health's Pilot Project with Ejenta's Remote Monitoring System: Point32Health, a healthcare organization, announced a pilot project utilizing Ejenta's remote monitoring system to enhance the health and wellness of patients with congestive heart failure. Ejenta's system likely enables continuous monitoring of vital signs and health parameters, allowing healthcare providers to proactively manage patients' conditions and intervene promptly when necessary. By offering real-time insights and early detection of deteriorating health conditions, this remote monitoring solution can significantly improve patient outcomes and reduce hospitalizations.

March 2022: Microsoft's Advancements in Cloud Technologies for Healthcare and Life Sciences: Microsoft Corp. made notable strides in cloud technologies specifically tailored for healthcare and life sciences. Among the advancements were the general availability of Azure Health Data Services and updates to Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare. These offerings likely provide healthcare organizations with secure and scalable cloud solutions to store, manage, and analyze vast volumes of health data. By leveraging these cloud technologies, healthcare providers can enhance data interoperability, gain actionable insights, and drive more informed clinical decision-making.

March 2022: Cognizant and Microsoft's Collaboration for Virtual Healthcare Solution: Cognizant, a leading technology consulting company, collaborated with Microsoft to develop a new virtual healthcare solution for remote patient monitoring and improved care. This partnership likely combines Cognizant's expertise in healthcare consulting and technology solutions with Microsoft's cloud and AI capabilities. The virtual healthcare solution likely facilitates remote patient monitoring, enabling healthcare professionals to remotely track patient vitals and health metrics. This enhanced monitoring can lead to early detection of health issues, personalized care plans, and improved patient engagement.

March 2021: Dozee's Launch of Dozee Pro for Contactless Hospital Vitals Monitoring: Dozee, a healthcare technology company, launched Dozee Pro, a contactless hospital vitals monitor with an AI-powered triaging system. This innovative device can convert any bed into a step-down ICU in under two minutes, allowing for remote patient monitoring outside the ICU setting. The Dozee Pro likely enables continuous monitoring of patients' vitals, providing healthcare professionals with real-time insights into patient health and facilitating early interventions. This solution can alleviate the burden on healthcare facilities and enhance patient care, especially during critical situations.

Market Drivers

The increasing adoption of telemedicine and virtual health services has been a significant driver of growth in the healthcare market. Telemedicine utilizes video conferencing and virtual tools to enable doctors and healthcare professionals to diagnose and treat patients remotely. This technology has gained immense importance, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it allows healthcare providers to continue delivering care to patients while minimizing the risk of virus transmission. The convenience and accessibility of telemedicine have made it especially appealing to patients who may face barriers in accessing traditional healthcare services. For individuals residing in remote or underserved areas, telemedicine offers a practical solution to receive medical attention without the need for travel. Moreover, patients with mobility issues or limited transportation options find telemedicine to be a convenient alternative, allowing them to consult with healthcare providers from the comfort of their homes.

The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated the adoption of telemedicine as healthcare systems sought ways to cope with the challenges posed by the outbreak. With social distancing measures in place, telemedicine provided a safe and effective means for patients to seek medical advice, consultations, and follow-up care. It also allowed healthcare professionals to triage patients, reducing the strain on hospitals and emergency departments. A 2019 survey conducted by AmWell revealed that a significant percentage of consumers were willing to embrace telehealth and virtual health services. Approximately 66% of the consumers surveyed expressed their willingness to utilize real-time virtual health. Moreover, the survey indicated a significant shift in consumer preferences, with 64 million consumers in the U.S. willing to shift their primary care physician from in-person visits to video visits or consultations, compared to 50 million in 2017.

Market Restraints

The effectiveness of remote healthcare relies heavily on the availability and reliability of technology. In regions where access to technology is limited, the potential benefits of remote healthcare may not be fully realized. It is essential to address these disparities through targeted initiatives and policies that aim to provide equitable access to technology and healthcare services. The legal and regulatory landscape presents challenges for the remote healthcare market. Each country and region may have different rules regarding remote healthcare, leading to variations in licensing requirements, reimbursement policies, and malpractice liability. These disparities can create complexities for healthcare providers seeking to offer remote services across borders or in areas with strict regulations.

Market Opportunities

The advancements in wearable technology and the Internet of Things (IoT) have indeed brought about a revolutionary transformation in the healthcare industry, particularly with the emergence of remote monitoring devices. These devices empower patients to actively participate in their healthcare management by allowing them to track their vital signs and health metrics from the comfort of their homes. The seamless integration of remote monitoring devices into daily life has improved patient engagement and outcomes, particularly for those with chronic conditions or undergoing post-operative care.

Remote monitoring devices offer a wide range of capabilities, enabling patients to monitor various vital parameters, including heart rate, blood pressure, glucose levels, and more. This continuous data collection provides healthcare professionals with valuable insights into a patient's health status, facilitating timely interventions and personalized treatment plans. By enabling early detection of potential health issues, remote monitoring devices can lead to improved disease management and reduce the need for hospital readmissions.

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Market Segmentation

By Service

Remote Patient Monitoring

Real Time Virtual Health Video Communication Audio Communication Email/Chat box

Tele-ICU

By End-User

Patient

Payer

Provider

Government Organizations

Others



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America emerged as the frontrunner in the growth of the Remote Healthcare market. The region's population has been grappling with a surge in chronic diseases, an aging demographic, and an escalating demand for healthcare services that are both convenient and easily accessible. Remote healthcare has emerged as a viable solution to address these challenges, presenting patients with high-quality medical care within the confines of their own homes. By mitigating the need for travel to healthcare facilities, remote healthcare minimizes exposure to infectious diseases, enhancing patient safety and well-being.

Telemedicine platforms have emerged as a cornerstone of remote healthcare, facilitating virtual consultations and interactions between patients and healthcare providers. These platforms leverage video calls, chat interfaces, and other communication tools to enable real-time communication, making medical advice and consultations accessible to patients regardless of their geographical location. Telemedicine eliminates the need for physical visits to healthcare facilities, saving time and resources for both patients and healthcare providers. Patients can seek medical advice from the comfort of their homes, while healthcare providers can efficiently connect with a broader patient base, transcending geographical boundaries.

