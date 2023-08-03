Green Label Summit 2023 Unveils Groundbreaking Cannabis Insights and Visionary Discussions

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - The highly-anticipated Green Label Summit 2023, hosted by Jotia Group, is set to make its mark in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 13 and Thursday, Sept. 14 at The Expo, World Market Center, delivering an unparalleled platform for dynamic discussions and visionary insights into the ever-evolving cannabis industry. One of the summit's focal points also includes the Psychedelic Horizons Forum, promising captivating sessions and masterclasses, with a special emphasis on the future of cannabis.



Day 1 of the summit, starting at 10 a.m., will commence with the highly-anticipated "What's the State of Play Panel Session - Cannabis Industry Insights in Las Vegas and Beyond." Esteemed experts will share invaluable market predictions and expert insights into the future of the cannabis industry. As global legalization efforts rise, the fading stigma surrounding cannabis is unlocking unprecedented growth opportunities. Attendees will gain unparalleled foresight into medical advancements, innovative product development, evolving regulations, and consumer choices that shape the future of the cannabis industry.

Following this session, the "Unlocking Financial Success in the Cannabis Industry: Expert Masterclass" from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. will provide essential guidance for professionals seeking to thrive in the rapidly-growing cannabis market. As legalization expands, the need for financial services and compliance becomes paramount. This masterclass will equip attendees with the tools to navigate complex regulations, ensuring their businesses remain compliant and audit-ready.

The summit's momentum will continue with the "Medical Cannabis & Psychedelics Panel Session: Advancements, Achievements, and Future Frontiers" from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., offering insights into the current state of the cannabis industry, with a focus on medical access and recreational reform. The panel will address issues of accessibility for patients and advocate for collaborative efforts and research support to drive meaningful change.

In the afternoon, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., the "Last Prisoner Project Forum: Cannabis Criminal Justice Reform and Reentry" will underscore the vital work of the Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for those incarcerated for cannabis-related offenses. The forum will spotlight the mission to secure the release and reentry of these individuals, provide support, and drive policy changes to end cannabis prohibition and address the harms caused by the war on drugs.

Continuing the day's impactful discussions, the "Fostering Inclusion & Equality in the Cannabis Industry: A Candid Conversation on Diversity in Action" fireside chat from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. will create an open dialogue on essential topics such as access, representation, racial justice, and promoting diversity and inclusion within the industry. The forum will spotlight valuable initiatives, resources, and best practices that foster understanding and cultivate a more equitable future for all communities.

Day 1 will culminate in a celebratory "Aftershow Party" on the rooftop terrace from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by the thrilling "Seeds 2 Success Pitch Session," where businesses will pitch their ideas to a live panel of investors in a Shark Tank-style session.

Throughout the day, participants will have the unique opportunity to connect with others at the Green Label Collective, fostering new relationships and exploring avenues for active involvement in this dynamic movement.

Founder and Director John Richard reiterates: “There has never been a greater need for an inclusive event than this. In order to move forward for the greater good of all, we must work together. The reconciliation between consumption, consumerism and medical needs, spiritual growth and cultural respect in conjunction with compliance and business growth- I see a great vision for this Industry and I am honored to speak with and be part of this community.”

Day 2 will be equally captivating, featuring a lineup of renowned speakers and masterclasses. Kicking off at 10 a.m., the "Future of Cana Tourism" panel session will be led by esteemed experts, providing attendees with invaluable insights into cannabis tourism's evolving landscape and the prospects it holds in leisure and hospitality, both locally and globally. The session will delve into key business trends, prospects, and regulations, empowering participants with a comprehensive understanding of recent developments and exciting opportunities in the thriving cannabis tourism sector.

Following this, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the "Grow & Show Masterclass - Mastering the Art & Science of Growing Green" will be a must-attend for cultivators and aspiring growers. Participants will gain essential knowledge about the benefits, costs, best practices, and real-life examples, enhancing their expertise in the art and science of cultivating cannabis.

The "Business Compliance Masterclass" from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. will be an invaluable session, uncovering insights and best practices from esteemed organizations and committees to ensure businesses remain compliant in the ever-changing cannabis business environment. Attendees will stay informed on legislative changes and explore the latest advancements in reform and progress, equipping them to secure their businesses' success.

Later in the afternoon, from 2:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., the "Igniting Marketing Innovation Fireside Chat & Technology Showcase" will captivate participants with candid discussions on innovations in cannabis marketing and technology. Industry experts renowned for their expertise in CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics branding and marketing acumen will lead engaging conversations on trends, forecasts, strategies, and cutting-edge marketing technologies shaping the future of the industry. The captivating Tech Showcase session is not to be missed.

The Green Label Summit will conclude with the "Awards & Closing Ceremony" from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

To be part of this ground-breaking event you can:

Get a Ticket to attend- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/621199282777?aff=oddtdtcreator

