Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,840 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,195 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory: Open House Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of Maryland State Police Aviation Division In Frederick

Maryland State Police News Release

(FREDERICK, MD) – The Maryland State Police invites all ages to an open house to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Aviation Division in Frederick County on August 5, 2023, at the Frederick Municipal Airport.

Join the Maryland State Police, United States Park Police, Frederick Police Department, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services and other area law enforcement and emergency services agencies for a family fun event. Food trucks will be on site for the duration of the event.

WHAT:          OPEN HOUSE/50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION OF TROOPER 3 AVIATION

WHEN:         SATURDAY, AUGUST 5, 2023 FROM 9AM – 2PM

WHERE:        FREDERICK MUNICIPAL AIRPORT

                     411 AVIATION WAY

                     FREDERICK, MARYLAND 

PARKING:    Various parking locations will be available. Follow signs.

###

 

Contact:  Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

Media Advisory: Open House Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of Maryland State Police Aviation Division In Frederick

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more