Heparin Market Size, Share, Trend Analysis, Growth (CAGR of 2.4%), and Future Insights 2023-2028

heparin market

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group's latest research report, titled "Heparin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the heparin market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global heparin market size reached US$ 7.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% during 2023-2028.

Heparin Market Overview:

Heparin is a vital anticoagulant medication widely used in the medical field to prevent blood clots. It is a naturally occurring substance that belongs to the family of glycosaminoglycans and is primarily derived from animal sources, such as porcine intestine or bovine lung. It is composed of chains of polysaccharide molecules, specifically repeating units of glucuronic acid and N-acetylglucosamine. These molecules interact with antithrombin III, a protein present in the blood, to inhibit the formation of blood clots. Due to its ability to prevent clotting, heparin plays an important role in various medical applications, including surgeries, dialysis procedures, and the treatment of deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. Currently, unfractionated heparin (UFH) and low molecular weight heparin (LMWH) are some of the commonly available product variants.

Global Heparin Market Trends:

The escalating prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the rising geriatric population are some of the primary factors supporting the market growth. Furthermore, the expansion of surgical procedures has necessitated the use of anticoagulants, such as heparin, to prevent postoperative complications, which is providing an impetus to the market growth. Apart from this, the growing incidence of chronic diseases, including cancer and renal disorders, and the ongoing advancements in the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in the field of drug delivery systems and formulations, have led to the development of novel heparin-based products, which are creating a positive outlook for the market. In line with this, key manufacturers are introducing new and improved formulations, such as extended-release or targeted delivery systems, to increase their product portfolio, which is augmenting the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Top Heparin Companies Worldwide:

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Hepalink

• Pfizer

• LeoPharma

• Sanofi

• Reddy’s Laboratories

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

• Aspen

• LEO Pharma

• Baxter

• Changshan Pharm

• Sandoz

• Opocrin

• Deebio

• Tiandong

Market Breakup by Product:

• Unfractionated Heparin

• Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH)

• Ultra-low Molecular Weight Heparin (ULMWH)

Market Breakup by Source:

• Bovine

• Porcine

Market Breakup by Mode of Administration:

• Oral

• Parenteral

Market Breakup by Application:

• Atrial Fibrillation & Heart Attack

• Stroke

• Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

• Pulmonary Embolism (PE)

• Others

Market Breakup by End-User:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Homecare Settings

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Drug Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

